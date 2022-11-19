Freeport’s run to PIAA volleyball finals gives junior middle hitter chance to get back on court

Friday, November 18, 2022 | 5:41 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Autumn English goes up for a block against Highlands last season.

Autumn English was a key part of the Freeport girls volleyball team’s early season surge and its rise to the No. 1 spot in the Class 2A state rankings.

It then all came apart for the junior middle hitter.

English broke a bone in her foot near her ankle during warmups before a Section 5-2A match against Ligonier Valley on Sept. 22.

“I was blocking, and I landed on a teammate’s foot,” said English. “My ankle went inwards, and I went down. I was hoping it wasn’t as serious as it turned out to be. But it ended up being pretty serious.”

English was in a walking boot for several weeks as the bone healed. All the while, she was doing the best she could to root on her teammates as they marched through section play to the program’s 18th consecutive title before rolling through the WPIAL playoffs to a seventh district championship since 2010.

Freeport swept past District 10 Corry and WPIAL foe Quaker Valley in the first two rounds of the PIAA playoffs. English then got the call she had sought for a while.

On Monday, she was cleared to return to action. She was on the court Wednesday at Punxsutawney as the Yellowjackets defeated District 6 champion Philipsburg-Osceola, 3-2, to punch their ticket to Saturday’s PIAA championship game against District 3 champ York Catholic (23-1) at Cumberland Valley High School.

“My orthopaedic doctor didn’t think I was going to be able to play before the end of the season,” English said. “I was just hoping we would make it super far so I could play. I was so grateful to my teammates for playing so well and keeping us alive.”

English said nerves kicked in during Wednesday’s warmups as she wondered how she would play.

“But I was just happy to be there and able to play,” she said. “When we won, all the emotions hit me at once. Everyone played so well. That was such a big win for us. We can’t wait for Saturday.”

Freeport, now 22-2 on the season, went five sets with P-O, only the third time all season it was forced to go that long in a match. It also went the distance in a win over Mars and a loss to Seneca Valley.

The Yellowjackets have won 21 of 24 games in the postseason, and they will play for a state championship for the first time since beating Delone Catholic for the 2017 Class 2A crown.

Friday marked the five-year anniversary of Freeport’s win over Delone at Richland High School in Johnstown.

“Literally since June with all of our cross-fit workouts, summer league games and countless hours in the gym, we dealt with injury, adversity and all the highs and lows of a season,” said senior libero Ava Soilis, also a member of the girls basketball team who will, regardless of Saturday’s result, be in the gym for a basketball practice Sunday.

”But we stayed together as one team, and it has taken a lot of focus and hard work to be in a position to get what we want, and that’s a state title.”

When sophomore hitter Leah Schrecongost put down a pair of hits to close out Game 5 against P-O on Wednesday, coach Tom Phillips leapt off his chair and thrust his arms in the air. He said his players executed a strong game plan and came away with the win in an instant classic.

“For anyone who bought a ticket to that game and didn’t get their money’s worth, shame on them,” Phillips said. “It was a very exciting match, and one that could’ve gone either way. P-O had momentum after winning Game 4, but we took it away early in that last game.”

Scouting the Fighting Irish

Soon after the team bus pulled into Freeport’s campus late Wednesday and the players and coaches dispersed, Phillips began to research York Catholic, which unseated three-time defending District 3 champ and 2021 state finalist Trinity to claim the district’s only PIAA berth.

The Fighting Irish punched their tickets to Saturday’s state final with a 3-1 victory over District 11 champ Notre Dame Green Pond on Tuesday evening. They will be making their first appearance in a state championship match.

“I went home and was kind of keyed up a little bit and couldn’t sleep,” Phillips said. “I started to study a little film on them. I just wanted to get a quick look at things and start to prepare a game plan. They are such a talented team, and we know it will be a great challenge.”

York Catholic won 15 of 17 games over five postseason victories. Its only loss on the season came to Delone Catholic, 3-2, on Sept. 29.

Saturday’s 1 p.m. matchup features the top two teams in the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2A rankings. P-O is ranked third.

Like Freeport, York Catholic features a number of hitting weapons in a deep lineup.

Senior Adeline Phillips put down 19 kills and also recorded 18 digs and three blocks as the Fighting Irish rallied from losing the first game to Notre Dame Green Pond.

Fellow senior Avery Heist also was strong at the net with nine kills and six blocks.

Junior setter Beitris Boyreus-Millar provided 23 assists in her team’s semifinal win.

“In the playoffs, whether it is in the WPIAL or the state tournament, to be the best, you have to beat the best,” Phillips said. “I talked with (the players) and reminded them that we’re not going to change anything with their games and that we hope to continue to play our game at a high level.

“Everybody’s a little bit sore and a little bit tired, but these girls have what it takes to rise above all of that. The opportunity is there to do great things and make history.”

