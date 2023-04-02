Freshmen provide spark for growth of Quaker Valley softball

By:

Sunday, April 2, 2023 | 11:01 AM

courtesy of Carrie Lowen Hoose The Quaker Valley softball team gathers for a postgame talk.

Quaker Valley football coach Jason Cappa doubles his duties as coach of the Quakers softball team.

“Coaching a softball team compared to coaching a football team is not any different in the way of preparation and coaching,” Cappa said. “We will always work on fundamentals, athletic growth in terms of physically and mentally, academic growth with high standards and the development of leadership and teamwork to prepare our athletes for anything they will face in the future.”

Cappa inherited a team with three returning starters in junior first baseman Annica Kagle, sophomore middle infielder Nora Hammond and junior middle infielder/catcher Isabella Viola.

“Annica was the primary pitcher the past couple seasons but will be playing first base for us this year,” Cappa said. “Isabella is a versatile player that will be playing middle infield and catcher. Both players will have a pivotal role in our offensive production as they are very good hitters and baserunners.

“Nora Hammond is an excellent athlete that will play middle infield and provide a spark at the plate and on the bases utilizing her speed and athleticism.”

Kagle is a two-sport standout at QV. She also competes in volleyball for the Quakers and participates in club volleyball with Pittsburgh Elite. She is a National Honor Society member and plans to continue her volleyball career in college.

“I am really excited for this season,” Kagle said. “We have really great players on this team. My expectations for the team this year are to have fun, be competitive, have a winning record and make playoffs.

“We are a young team and have really good chemistry. We have really amazing freshmen this season that will help with our success. I think our team is having a lot of fun so far this season, and I think our future looks great.”

The 5-foot-9 right-side hitter was named to the PVCA Class 2A all-state volleyball team last season and was a first-team all-section selection. She led the Quakers in kills.

Kagle is a true “team player,” as evidenced by her goals for the softball season.

“My personal goals are to contribute to the team’s success,” she said. “I would like to help in any way I can on defense and offense. I would like to set an example of hard work, be a great teammate and leader, and I want to keep improving every day.

“I think our team has grown so much in the last year. Our coaches are doing a great job at helping us improve each and every day. I am really excited for the future of this team.”

The Quakers roster consists of eight freshmen, four sophomores and four juniors.

“We are a very young team,” Cappa said. “With zero seniors on our roster, we have eight returning players from last year’s team along with eight first-year varsity players. Seven of those first-year players are freshmen.

“We have a lot of competition among positions and are working to find what everyone’s role will be for this season. We are building a team that will be competitive and set goals that will change the culture of softball at Quaker Valley.”

Three prominent freshmen are Olivia Hoose, Natalie DeGori and Isabella Jarrett. Hoose and DeGori are pitchers; Jarrett is their batterymate behind the plate.

“We have many freshmen who are moving up to the varsity level with high expectations,” Cappa said. “All of our freshmen are excellent hitters with outstanding fundamentals swinging the bat and in the short game. They are aggressive and fundamentally sound baserunners. Many of our freshmen have played travel ball for many years and are used to competing at a high level against tough competition.

“Olivia Hoose, Natalie DeGori and Isabella Jarrett will be asked to play key positions and leadership roles this year. Olivia and Natalie both will be asked to lead in the circle as they shared pitching duties in middle school the past two years. They will also play outfield or infield when not pitching. Bella will call the game behind the plate but will also play middle infield when giving her knees a break from catching. All three players expect to have high production offensively for us because they all can hit for power, average and lay down bunts when needed.”

QV already has displayed improvement on the diamond. The Quakers, who had not won a game in almost two years, opened the 2023 season March 21 with a 7-1 nonsection victory against Northgate.

QV’s starting lineup consisted of Jarrett (C), freshman Gemma Wiegand (3B) and DeGori (CF) in the first three spots, followed by Kagle (1B), Hoose (P) and freshman Grace Carver (RF) and rounded out by Viola (SS), sophomore Keira Myers (LF) and Hammond (2B).

Hoose, a right-handed hurler, racked up 17 strikeouts while allowing just two hits and two walks in her varsity debut.

“We are not a team that sets wins and losses as our expectations,” Cappa said, “but we do strive to compete in every game with the goal of winning every contest that we play. Our mindset is to take it one game at a time, become a better team and compete every day.”

The Quakers are in the new-look Section 2-3A again this season along with Beaver Falls, Central Valley, Ellwood City, Hopewell and Mohawk. Central Valley, Hopewell and Mohawk have replaced Avonworth, the defending WPIAL and PIAA champion in 3A, Keystone Oaks and South Park.

Cappa was an assistant softball coach for the Pittsburgh Nitro for 15 years.

His assistants at QV are Kaci Hott and Carey Lowen.

“We are preparing our young people to balance academics with athletics in a way that will give them opportunities to grow as positive successful citizens,” Cappa said. “We start every practice with fundamentals to develop skills to become better softball players.

“As a staff, we teach situations throughout practice and set our players up to compete at a high level in practice to prepare for game competition.”