Fusco leads Mars past Milton Hershey in PIAA opening round

By: Dave Mackall

Friday, March 8, 2019 | 9:18 PM

WPIAL basketball coverage by TribHSSN.

Khori Fusco scored 26 points to lead WPIAL champion Mars to a 74-65 victory over Milton Hershey in a PIAA Class 5A first-round boys basketball playoff game Friday night at Greensburg Salem.

Andrew Recchia added 17 points, Mihali Sfanos scored 14 and Michael Carmody chipped in 11 to go with 13 rebounds for Mars (25-1), which extended its winning streak to 20.

The Fightin’ Planets advance to the second round to play District 3 third-place finisher York William Penn on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

William Penn defeated WPIAL third-place finisher Chartiers Valley, 85-73, in a first-round game Friday.

Mars’ latest victory comes a year after the Planets’ 62-61 victory over Milton Hershey in the PIAA Western Region final that vaulted them into the Class 5A championship game, where they were beaten by Abington Heights of District 2.

Fusco scored 12 points during a 24-point, third-quarter outburst that saw Mars take a 53-39 lead before settling for 56-44 advantage heading to the fourth.

Milton Hershey (19-8) was led by Kamiron Webster’s 19 points. Josh Parra added 13 and Naeem Cross scored 11 for the foul-plagued Spartans, whose furious fourth-quarter comeback attempt stalled.

Milton Hershey, the ninth-place team in the District 3 playoffs, lost three players to fouls, while Mars fouled out one.

