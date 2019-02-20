Garvey’s standout performance helps lift North Allegheny gymnasts

By: Josh Rizzo

Wednesday, February 20, 2019 | 1:30 AM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review

Reyna Garvey’s WPIAL gymnastic routine was a collaborative effort. The North Allegheny freshman had to execute all of the tricks but wasn’t alone when it came to preparation.

“I would write down the skills I have, what I need to add and what might look better for the judges,” Garvey said. “We put our heads together and figured out what would get me the highest points.”

What Garvey and coach Nicole Bova came up with was strong enough to win four medals during the Advanced Division of the WPIAL championships recently at Moon High School. Garvey finished second overall for the all-around competition with 38.358 points, finishing slightly behind Thomas Jefferson freshman Natalie Galioto, who had 38.525.

“Competition-wise, since we had team WPIALs the day before I knew who to look out for,” Garvey said. “I was pretty confident. I did well at team and was proud of myself.”

Garvey won the beam with a 9.725 score while finishing second in the bars and third place in the vault. Bova thought Garvey had a strong weekend. The night before individuals, North Allegheny placed fourth as a team. Garvey led the team in the vault, bars, beam and floor during the team event.

“She prepared great for WPIALs,” Bova said. “She was cool, calm and collected. Competing two nights in a row was physically demanding on her, and she did a fantastic job.”

In addition to Garvey, Gena Chick, Jenna McConnell and Kelsey O’Neill also competed. McConnell placed fourth by scoring a 9.46 on the bars.

“I think we handled it really well. Most of us were incoming freshman,” Garvey said. “We didn’t understand how the scoring and routines worked. Next year, we will be more prepared for the scoring and what to work for and what to look out for.”

North Allegheny finished with 142.718 points, behind Thomas Jefferson, which recorded 146.375 and won its first district title.

Bova believes this WPIAL performance will pay dividends for a young team.

“We have goals set in place for what to work on for when they aren’t in season for high school,” Bova said. “We want to think about what skills you want to work on and what routines they come in with. I think they’ll be excited and in a better mindset with their goals.”

Tags: North Allegheny