Gateway basketball alumni gather to celebrate WPIAL championship victories

Sunday, February 12, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Players and coaches from the Gateway boys basketball 2011 and 2012 WPIAL Quad-A championship teams reunited and were honored during Gateway’s game with Kiski Area on Feb. 3, 2023, at Gateway’s Furrie Sports Complex. From left, are Marvin Wright, Tony Maniccia, Henry York, Devon Cottrell, DJ Boyce, Devantae Butler, Shamari Thomas, Tommy Kromka, Nick Paolino and Verne Benson.

The Gateway boys basketball program made it to the WPIAL Quad-A championship game three straight seasons from 2010-12 and won back-to-back titles in the final two years under the tutelage of the late Mitch Adams.

A group of players from the two championship teams reunited Feb. 3 during the Gateway boys’ Section 3-5A contest against Kiski Area at the Furrie Sports Complex.

“As soon as I entered the gym, there were instant flashbacks,” said Devon Cottrell, a senior forward on the first title team in 2011 who went on to star for several nationally ranked IUP men’s teams.

“My girlfriend was telling me that I am reliving my glory days and that I haven’t stopped talking about it. That is true.”

The 2010-11 Gators made history, bringing home the program’s first WPIAL championship. Playoff victories over Penn-Trafford, Upper St. Clair and Butler led up to a 58-43 triumph over Chartiers Valley for the title before a spirited crowd at Duquesne’s AJ Palumbo Center.

Gateway went on to beat McDowell in the PIAA first round before falling to Mt. Lebanon in the state quarterfinals.

“Win or lose, we always competed and gave it our all. We didn’t want to hear about it at practice the next day if we didn’t,” Cottrell said. “Those were some special times.”

Cottrell, Michael Corbett and Jacob Kleya were lost to graduation from the first Gators title team, but a new mix of returning talent and newcomers came together to do it all again the next season.

The 2011-12 Gateway squad, which finished 21-7 overall, didn’t win its section — it tied with Plum for second at 8-4 behind champ Woodland Hills (10-2), but it rallied when it counted with WPIAL playoff victories over Penn-Trafford, Seneca Valley and Butler before returning to the Palumbo Center.

The Gators held Central Catholic 23 points under its season average and completed back-to-back WPIAL crowns with a 49-39 victory.

Gateway met Seneca Valley in the PIAA first round and routed the Raiders, 68-44. Shaler then ended the Gators’ season in the quarterfinal round.

The 2011-12 squad featured a large senior class: Barnett Harris, Aaron Luster-White, Nick Paolino, Tyler Scott, Devantae Butler, Tim Bell, Tyler Wright and Luke Kochka.

“I think it was just a strong family vibe,” said D.J. Boyce, a guard who graduated in 2013, a year after the second championship run.

“So many of us grew up playing together. We were all really tight with each other. So, when we got to the high school team, it was a match made in heaven. That really showed when it came to playoff time and it was time to buckle down. We knew we could really count on each other. We made sure we handled our business.”

Tommy Kromka was a sophomore in his first varsity season on the 2011-12 team. He said he remembers learning so much about the game that year from his coaches and his older, more seasoned teammates.

“I think the biggest thing was just believing in ourselves,” Kromka said.

“We knew we had one of the best teams in the WPIAL, even though our record didn’t always reflect that. We knew we had a chance to make a run, and we did that.

“I haven’t seen some of these guys since I graduated high school, but we saw each other tonight and were able to catch up. It was great.”

Cottrell, Kromka and Boyce joined Paolino, Butler, Henry York and Shamari Thomas, along with coaches Marvin Wright, Tony Maniccia and Vern Benson, for an on-court ceremony at halftime of the game with the Cavaliers.

Gateway defeated Kiski Area, 66-53, in overtime.

The Gateway 2010 team — led by seniors Matt Miles, Mike Kromka and Craig Banks — came close to starting a three-peat of championships.

That Gators group won 20 games, finished tied with Plum for the Section 2-4A title, and made it to the WPIAL title game at Duquesne. Mt. Lebanon topped Gateway, 57-51, for the championship.

Thoughts during the evening several times turned to the memory of Mitch Adams who guided Gateway for nine seasons, including the two title wins, and compiled a 134-88 record.

Adams died in Sept. 2017 of complications after a surgery. He was 59.

“I know he’s looking down and is definitely proud,” Boyce said. “We made a lot of history over the time we made our run. I wish he could’ve been out there with us tonight. But I know he’s happy that we all got together and can remember a lot of good times.”

