Gateway lacrosse eyes improvement, progress in 2nd half of season

By:

Sunday, April 23, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Dallas Steele works upfield during the Gators’ game against Allderdice Monday, April 17, 2023, at Gateway. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Alexander Valasquez-Valez plays against Allderdice Monday, April 17, 2023, at Gateway. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Robby Johnson plays against Allderdice Monday, April 17, 2023, at Gateway. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway goalie Sean Higson plays against Allderdice Monday, April 17, 2023, at Gateway. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Joe Grill takes a pass during the Gators’ game against Allderdice April 17 at Gateway. Michael Love | Tribune-Review The Gateway boys lacrosse team has dedicated its season to the memories of former players Acen Ausbrook and Nekye Smith who died earlier this year. Previous Next

The Gateway boys lacrosse team last made the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs in 2019.

The Gators that year defeated Sewickley Academy in the first round before falling to No. 2 Hampton in the quarterfinals.

Gateway’s momentum was stunted the next year as the covid pandemic wiped out the entire spring high school season.

It’s been a work in progress from there for the program which continues to develop a foundation and footing that will eventually lead them back to where they once were.

Again, this year, a mix of experienced players with others in the early stages of growth in the game are gradually putting pieces together.

“We have a really strong, solid core group of young guys who are willing to learn and get better,” Gateway assistant Jake Zaffuto said.

“They are dedicated to helping put Gateway lacrosse back on the map.”

Gateway head coach Dan Alexander said the group, 0-8 after a tough loss to Section 1 foe Seton LaSalle on Wednesday, sees progress being made.

“When we first started the season to now, we’ve definitely seen improvement from each player and the team overall.

“There are a lot of guys, including some seniors, who are first-time lacrosse players. It is a fairly new team this year. You could see that progression (Monday) in our game against Allderdice where they were going hard after ground balls, the defense was playing great, and the offense was generating more shots. You can tell they are getting better each game.”

Alexander said that despite some wide margins in final scores and the overall win-loss record the way it is, the players have approached each opportunity with a positive attitude.

“These guys have rallied around each other through injuries and the losses in games,” he said. “They want to see this team succeed. They deserve to get a win before the end of the season.”

Injuries have taken their toll on several key players, including two of the three captains.

Senior midfielder Danny Codeluppi is out for the season with a knee injury suffered in the second game, while junior defenseman Logan Berko will not return to the lineup this season after suffering an arm injury.

Codeluppi, who has committed to play lacrosse at the next level at Juniata College, will have surgery on his injured knee Monday.

“Knowing that I have the opportunity to play at Juniata will help me so much in my recovery,” Codeluppi said.

“I am excited for that. Right now, I want to do whatever I can to help the team. Logan is that way, too. It’s disappointing we can’t be out there playing, but I want to be there to help coach the guys on what I know to help the team get better.”

Sophomore Sean Higson served as the team’s goalie last year and started this year in the midfield.

But when goalie Jayden Hale, also a sophomore, went down with injury in the team’s scrimmage, Higson stepped back in between the pipes.

“He has a lot of speed, and he’s really developed as a player and as a goalie since last year,” Alexander said.

Zaffuto said the emphasis with the injuries has been next man up.

“It’s one of those things where if someone goes down, you have to have someone there who is willing to step up and make plays,” he said.

Co-captain with Codeluppi and Berko, senior attacker Robert Johnson leads the team in goals with nine.

He is set to continue playing in college at La Roche.

“I always had hope, like anyone else who plays, that I could continue in lacrosse in college,” Smith said.

“It was a dream since I first started playing in sixth grade. It’s a great feeling to be able to be a leader on this team and showcase what this sport is all about. I want to do what I can to help this sport grow.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Gateway