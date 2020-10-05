Gateway, Penn-Trafford choose Sunday night kickoff for football game

Monday, October 5, 2020 | 12:51 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Jaylen Hurt during workouts Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Gateway High School.

Sunday night football is coming to the WPIAL.

Conference rivals Gateway and Penn-Trafford agreed to move this week’s game to 7 p.m. Sunday to give the Gators time to recover from their covid-19 shutdown. The game is at Gateway’s Antimarino Stadium. The Gators were forced to cancel last week’s game against Latrobe after a positive coronavirus test.

WPIAL teams rarely play on Sundays, but the schools chose that option over a Monday game.

“(Penn-Trafford) had asked not to disrupt their schedule as much as possible, and obviously we respect that,” Gateway athletic director and football coach Don Holl said.

The move gives Gateway two additional days for practice.

“We were hoping to get what would amount to a fairly regular practice week especially after not practicing for two weeks,” Holl said. “If you take Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and extrapolate that into Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, then you’ve got similar work up to the game.”

Both teams are undefeated in the Big East. Gateway (2-0, 1-0) is ranked second in WPIAL Class 5A and Penn-Trafford (3-1, 2-0) is fourth.

Penn-Trafford athletic director Kerry Hetrick said his side was gladly willing to move the game to better accommodate Gateway’s needs following its program shutdown.

“We wanted to keep things as manageable as possible going forward,” Hetrick said. “We knew Gateway had to get practices in. And remember, you can only have six consecutive days (of football activities).”

In a related move, Gateway and Woodland Hills agreed to play their Week 6 game on Saturday, Oct. 17. Penn-Trafford plays Connellsville on Friday, Oct. 16.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

