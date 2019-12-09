Gateway sophomore Patrick Body adds first Division I football offer
Monday, December 9, 2019 | 12:02 AM
Gateway sophomore Patrick Body made two of the Gators’ most important catches in the playoffs and was rewarded this week with his first Division I college offer.
Body announced an offer from William & Mary.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver and defensive back played a key role in Gateway winning the WPIAL Class 5A title this season. Body caught a 28-yard game-winning touchdown with 38 seconds left to defeat Bethel Park, 17-13, in the WPIAL quarterfinals.
Two weeks later, he caught a 61-yard touchdown in Gateway’s 21-20 victory over Peters Township in the WPIAL championship.
Body had 27 catches for 467 yards.
