Gateway sophomore Patrick Body adds first Division I football offer

By:

Monday, December 9, 2019 | 12:02 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Patrick Body picks up a first down past Peters Twp.’s Corban Hondru during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Norwin High School.

Gateway sophomore Patrick Body made two of the Gators’ most important catches in the playoffs and was rewarded this week with his first Division I college offer.

Body announced an offer from William & Mary.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver and defensive back played a key role in Gateway winning the WPIAL Class 5A title this season. Body caught a 28-yard game-winning touchdown with 38 seconds left to defeat Bethel Park, 17-13, in the WPIAL quarterfinals.

Two weeks later, he caught a 61-yard touchdown in Gateway’s 21-20 victory over Peters Township in the WPIAL championship.

Body had 27 catches for 467 yards.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Gateway