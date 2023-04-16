Gateway’s Arontay Heningcamp ready to take next step in wrestling career

Sunday, April 16, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Submitted by Kendra Heningcamp Gateway senior Arontay Heningcamp signs his National Letter of Intent to wrestle at Division II power Pitt-Johnstown during a ceremony on April 13 at Gateway High School.

Shane Valko knows the Pitt-Johnstown wrestling program and its traditions inside and out.

A 2010 Division II national champion with the Mountain Cats, Valko, who works with the Young Guns wrestling program, later served as an assistant coach at UPJ under legendary coach Pat Pecora.

It was that knowledge and experience that helped Gateway senior Arontay Heningcamp, who trains at Young Guns, draw closer to UPJ.

Heningcamp finalized his decision last Thursday and signed a national letter of intent to wrestle for the Mountain Cats.

“All the guys I’ve met there are really cool, and I knew then that I could see myself there. It is a really good fit for me,” Heningcamp said.

“Coach Pecora and all the other coaches really showed me how much they care about the program and how they want it to continue at a high level.”

Heningcamp said he grew closer to the program while attending alumni night during the season.

The win by the Mountain Cats that night was a part of an undefeated season (15-0). UPJ went on to place first in the team standings at the NCAA Division II Super Region I Tournament on Feb. 25 in East Stroudsburg.

“They had this room, and all the alumni were in there,” he said.

“I got a chance to talk to some of the past wrestlers and learn about the program and its tradition and history. They all said I would enjoy it here, but I couldn’t slack off for one minute. There are expectations you have to meet, and you have to really put the work in. It was pretty impactful.”

Johnstown also holds a special place in Heningcamp’s heart as he used to live in the area and still has family there.

He moved to Monroeville in fifth grade.

Heningcamp said he most likely will take a redshirt next year.

“But I am looking forward to getting there and growing and learning,” he said.

Heningcamp said he wasn’t sure how far he would go in wrestling when he started to train and compete as a freshman.

“When I started freshman year, I really didn’t know what I was doing,” Heningcamp said.

“I was still learning my sophomore year and hoping to take that next step. I was seeing that I could make a difference in this sport. Making it to WPIALs last year and then being one win away from states this year, it’s great to be able to look back and see how far I’ve come. Now, I am ready to take that next step.”

Heningcamp won 52 matches over his junior and seniors seasons. He compiled a 27-10 record as a senior with 12 pins, one major decision and two technical falls.

He placed third at 114 pounds at the Class 3A Section East tournament and went into WPIALs as the No. 10 seed.

Heningcamp pinned No. 7 seed Collier Hartman, a freshman from Canon-McMillan, in the first round of WPIALs before falling to No. 2 seed Connor Smith, a junior from Seneca Valley, 4-0 in the championship quarterfinals.

“(Smith) got three back points in the second period and an escape in the third,” Heningcamp said.

“But I felt I wrestled him pretty well.”

Heningcamp defeated Plum junior Rylen Campbell, the No. 6 seed, in overtime in the third round of consolations before falling to No. 4 seed Caiden Harbert, a junior from West Allegheny, in an ultimate tiebreaker in the consolation semifinals.

“(Rylen) is my buddy,” Heningcamp said. “He beat me over the summer, 1-0, so I knew I couldn’t go out like that again. It was a really good match.”

That put Heningcamp in the match for fifth place, and he suffered a close 3-1 loss to No. 5 seed Ky Szewczyk, a junior from Waynesburg.

Only the top four finishers advanced to states.

“Coming in as the 10th seed and almost making it to states, it was a good feeling,” Heningcamp said.

“But it was also tough to know I was so close. I know I just have to work even harder now.”

Heningcamp competed, post-high school, at Virginia Beach Nationals two weeks ago, and he finished one win away from earning All-American status.

“I lost to a (Massachusetts) state champion (Alex Schaeublin, St. John’s Prep), 1-0, and it was a really good match,” he said.

Gateway wrestling coach Ryan Sula said he’s pleased with what Heningcamp has accomplished at Gateway and is pumped for his future at Pitt-Johnstown.

“I am excited to see him go up to Pitt-Johnstown and compete,” Sula said.

“The program is full of so much tradition. Going back years and years, coach Pecora has run that program as one of the best, if not the best, in Division II wrestling. To be a part of that team, you have to have some pretty good credentials. That is a great place for Arontay to be as he continues to grow as a wrestler and gain more experience.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

