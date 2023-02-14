GCC freshman Samir Crosby grabs Division 1 football offer

Monday, February 13, 2023 | 5:13 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Camp director Darnell Dinkins looks on as Greensburg Central Catholic Samir Crosby quarterback throws during the Willie Thrower quarterbacks camp Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Valley High School.

One Division I football scholarship offer often leads to many more for rising prospects.

That could be the case for Samir Crosby, a freshman at Greensburg Central Catholic, who already is on the radar following a promising debut season.

Crosby picked up his first high-level scholarship offer Monday, from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

UNLV is an FBS school and plays in the Mountain West Conference.

A talented athlete who played slot receiver and defensive back last fall for the Centurions, Crosby grew up playing quarterback. He is from Jeannette.

The 5-foot-10, 150-pound Crosby led GCC with 27 receptions for 464 yards and five touchdowns, rushed for 296 yards and six scores, and threw three touchdown passes.

Equally impressive on defense, he had eight interceptions and finished second on the team with 47 tackles.

He is active on the national 7-on-7 circuit.

UNLV’s first-year offensive coordinator is Brennan Marion, a Greensburg Salem alum who has coached at a number of stops, including Pitt, Texas, Hawaii, William & Mary and others.

