GCC’s Meghan Zambruno, Riverside’s Skyler Fox atop leaderboard at PIAA golf championship.

Monday, October 21, 2019 | 6:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Meghan Zambruno connects on her tee shot on Hole 13 during the WPIAL Class AA girls golf championship Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Diamond Run Golf Club.

Greensburg Central Catholic sophomore Meghan Zambruno and Riverside senior Skyler Fox sit atop the leaderboard at the PIAA Golf Championships after round one on Monday.

Round two has been moved up to an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start because of the forecast of rain in York.

Zambruno shot a 3-over 75 to lead the Class AA girls’ tournament at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.

She holds a one-shot lead over North East sophomore Lydia Swan and Rockwood junior Vileska Gelpi heading to the second round.

WPIAL champion Eva Bulger, a freshman from Quaker Valley, was tied for sixth at 9-over 81. Sewickley Academy senior Zoe Luther was tied for ninth with an 85 and GCC junior Angelika Dewicki was tied for 11th with an 86.

Fox, who was a three-time WPIAL champion and three-time top five finisher in the state tournament, was tied with Hickory junior Cam Colbert and Brandywine Heights junior Elijah Ruppert at 1-over par 72.

Chartiers Houston senior Jack Hritsko is sixth at 4-over and WPIAL champion J.F. Aber, a senior from Sewickley Academy, was tied for 12th at 10-over.

It wasn’t a good day for Carmichaels junior Remmey Lohr, the first girl to qualify for the PIAA boys tournament. She shot a 14-over 85.

Shady Side Academy junior Adam Lauer was in second place in Class AAA after shooting a 3-under par 68. He was one shot behind Central York senior Carson Bacha.

Also in the hunt from the WPIAL are Pine-Richland senior Donnie Professori and Central Catholic freshman Rocco Salvitti, both tied for seventh at 2-over. Fox Chapel senior and WPIAL champion Scott Bitar is ninth at 3-over, and Penn-Trafford junior Alex Turowski and Upper St. Clair senior Nathan Piatt and junior Scott Jordan are each tied for 10th at 4-over.

The WPIAL Class AAA girls face an uphill battle.

Lower Merion freshman Sydney Yermish shot an even-par 72 to lead after round one.

Peters Township junior Ella McRoberts is tied for sixth at 4-over 76. WPIAL champion and North Allegheny senior Isabella Walter is ninth following a 7-over 79.

