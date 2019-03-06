George Guido: A-K Valley basketball teams open PIAA playoffs this weekend
By:
George Guido
Tuesday, March 5, 2019 | 7:53 PM
The PIAA basketball playoffs are set to start this weekend, and there are five Alle-Kiski Valley teams entered.
Boys teams from Leechburg, Highlands, Deer Lakes and Fox Chapel are in, likewise the Fox Chapel girls.
But before we take a closer look at first-round matchups, there’s the usual teeth-gnashing over game sites, particularly in Leechburg where the Blue Devils have to travel 92 miles to St. Marys, and Elk County Catholic has a mere 3.2-mile jaunt.
The PIAA selects first-round sites by giving the district champion, or the higher seed, a shorter trip, not only as a reward for winning but the hope that the school brings a good turnout also prevails.
When Leechburg won the WPIAL in 2007 and played its state opener at Fox Chapel, there was so much interest in the doubleheader that the gym was packed. There was a line of people waiting to buy tickets and would be let in when a corresponding number of people left the gym.
Opening the playoffs in your hometown is extreme, though it has happened in the past.
In 1999, Valley played Grove City at Grove City College, about a mile away. It didn’t matter because Valley won anyway.
Friday’s Leechburg-Elk County Catholic game might have been scheduled for Clarion, but Tippin Gymnasium is undergoing renovation.
Let’s take a look at the first round games:
Friday
• Leechburg vs. Elk County Catholic at St. Marys High School, 7:30 p.m. The Blue Devils are in the state playoffs for the second straight season and are seeking the school’s first PIAA victory in their fourth try. The Crusaders are in the PIAAs for the sixth consecutive season and have won 22 District 9 titles since becoming a PIAA member in 1972.
• Highlands vs. Huntingdon at Hollidaysburg, 8 p.m.
The Golden Rams are the No. 3 Class 4A team from the WPIAL, and District 6 champion Huntingdon is 24-0 and rated fourth in the state by TribHSSN. The Bearcats have beaten schools such as Class 6A Williamsport and District 9 champion Clearfield.
• Fox Chapel girls vs. Cumberland Valley at Red Land High School, 5 p.m. The Foxes easily have the longest trip of any local high school: 220 miles to Lewisberry, near Harrisburg. Don’t know how the basketball game will turn out, but both schools boast high academics. Fox Chapel is rated 33rd in Pennsylvania and Cumberland Valley 37th.
Saturday
• Deer Lakes vs. Brookville at Clearfield High School, 6 p.m. It will be the second appearance in the PIAA tournament for the Lancers. The only other game was a 1985 loss to Sharon. Brookville,had to win a play-in game over Everett last weekend to get a spot in the Class 3A bracket.
• Fox Chapel vs. Kennedy Catholic at Farrell High School, 7 p.m. This is surely the most difficult assignment for any local team. The Golden Eagles are a Class A school opting to play up in 6A and are No. 1 in the TribHSSN state rankings this week and No. 6 in the USA Today’s northeast rankings. Kennedy Catholic has won nine state titles, a PIAA record.
Zolnierczyk honored
One of the finer young men of our area has been recognized as Springdale senior Michael Zolnierczyk is the recipient of this week’s KDKA TV Extra Effort Award.
The taped segment, hosted by Channel 2’s Bob Pompeani, is slated to run at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
