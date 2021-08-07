George Guido: Alle-Kiski Valley football coaching ranks hold steady

Saturday, August 7, 2021 | 7:12 PM

Like the other 13 football coaches from the Alle-Kiski Valley, Springdale's Seth Napierkowski will return from last season.

This is usually the time of year where I do a column on the new head football coaches and their staffs.

But not this year.

For the first time since 2010 and only the second time since 1982, there were no head coaching changes among Alle-Kiski Valley schools. All 14 coaches returned for the 2021 season.

Also, Freeport’s John Gaillot, though a relatively young man, is the dean among A-K Valley coaches at the same school with his 14th season at the helm.

Several other local coaches have longer tenures with multiple schools.

Soccer rules changes

A rules change in high school soccer for the upcoming seasons deals with deflated balls in play.

Should a ball become deflated during play, it is declared dead and the game is resumed by a dropped ball at the spot where it was last played.

In an instance where a deflated ball is within the goal area, the ball “shall be dropped in the part of the goal line area which runs parallel to the goal line nearest the location where play was stopped.”

If a deflated ball is detected during penalty kicks, the kick will be retaken.

Also, visiting teams will be required to wear solid white jerseys and solid white socks, and the home team will wear dark jerseys and dark socks – or any color that contrasts with white.

The changes were instituted by the National Federation of High School Sports Associations (NFHS) and adopted by the PIAA.

The regular season begins Sept. 3; WPIAL section play starts Sept. 7.

The final section date is Oct. 19, and the playoffs are set to start Oct. 23.

The top four teams in each section will make the WPIAL playoffs. Each section win counts for three points and each tie one point.

Girls volleyball changes

About the only changes in girls volleyball are cosmetic in nature.

The PIAA at its July 21 board meeting adopted a recommendation from the Volleyball Steering Committee that would allow teams to remain on the same benches throughout the match and not change sides or playing areas.

Electronic scoring devices and electronic whistles now are permitted.

Also, the NFHS now will allow head coverings for religious observance if such coverings are made of non-abrasive or soft materials.

It eliminates the need for the PIAA or other state associations to approve religious headwear. But head coverings for medical reasons still need state approval.

Officials also now may wear gray or bright blue (cyan) shirts aside from the traditional black-and-white polo shirts – providing that other game officials are similarly dressed.

Back at 80

Veteran football coach Tony Ruscitto has returned to the head coaching ranks at age 80 with Beth-Center.

He replaces Joe Kuhns, who resigned during the offseason.

This will be Ruscitto’s second stint at Beth-Center. He coached the Bulldogs in 1989 and ’90. Ruscitto has coached so long that two of the schools he worked at no longer exist — Mon Valley Catholic and Duquesne.

His coaching resume also includes California Area, Belle Vernon, Canon-McMillan, Elizabeth-Forward and South Allegheny.