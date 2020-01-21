George Guido: Big 33 streak in Super Bowl intact

By:

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 | 4:36 PM

AP Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne played in the 2004 Big 33 game.

The incredible Big 33 Super Bowl streak continues as San Francisco and Kansas City get ready for Super Bowl LIV.

In all 54 Super Bowls, there has been at least one player who appeared in the Big 33 Classic. This year, for the Chiefs, backup quarterback Chad Henne is a Big 33 alum (2004) who played for West Lawn’s Wilson High School.

The 49ers will have kicker Robbie Gould (2001) of Central Mountain High School from the Lock Haven area and Kevin Givens (2015) of Altoona.

During his high school days, Givens played several games in the Alle-Kiski Valley against Plum and Kiski Area.

Givens originally committed to Pitt but opted out when Paul Chryst left Pitt and subsequently played for Penn State.

Local players who have helped keep the Big 33 streak alive include Jeff Christy of Freeport and Mitch Frerotte of Kittanning.

Must see hoops

Just 18 days remain in the basketball regular season. Here is four-pack of must-see games boys and girls games over the next couple of weeks:

Boys

Tuesday: Knoch at Highlands. The section title and, perhaps, two of the top three Class 4A seeds are up for grabs. If Highlands wins and both teams run the table, both will get a section-winning plaque, per WPIAL policy.

Jan. 31: Springdale at Apollo-Ridge. The last three games have gone down to the final seconds, with Springdale winning all three. Can you believe these schools didn’t play each other for six seasons (2012-13 to 2017-18)?

Feb 4: Clairton at Leechburg. The Blue Devils never have made the WPIAL playoffs five years in a row. This one could be critical to the Bears’ quest for a 12th straight playoff berth. Clairton won by six earlier.

Feb. 7: Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes. The Lancers haven’t made the playoffs four years in a row since 1984-87. Shady Side’s streak ofn 17 straight playoff trips could be in jeopardy by this point.

Girls

Thursday: Indiana at Apollo-Ridge. Though the Vikings are playing up in classification, a playoff spot is on the line here as both teams are gunning for the fourth playoff berth in the section. Apollo-Ridge is hoping for its 26th playoff berth.

Feb. 3: Derry Area at Deer Lakes. The Lancers are vying for their 10th playoff spot in the last 11 seasons and have won seven of their last eight. Deer Lakes, Derry and Carlynton are engaged in a three-way battle for the section crown.

Feb. 6: Gateway at Plum. Could the Mustangs win their first section title in history in the ’20 finale? Plum won the first time around by 14 in Monroeville. Another goal is to win a playoff game. The Mustangs last won a playoff game in 2002. It has been one-and-done the last nine times.

Feb. 8: Ellis at Riverview. The Raiders have been playing well lately as they seek their Alle-Kiski best 29th playoff berth. This rare Saturday night section game originally was scheduled for Jan. 16. Because Oakmont Bakery closes at 7 on Saturdays, fans won’t have to fight the pastry lovers for parking spaces.

New football school

A new, co-op football school will make its debut this fall.

Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone and North Clarion high schools will merge for football only and be christened the Central Clarion Wildcats.

Clarion-Limestone had poor turnout numbers and was looking at discontinuing football. North Clarion and Clarion Area have been a co-op for some time.

The combined enrollment will make Central Clarion a Class 2A school.

But Wildcats?