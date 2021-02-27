George Guido: Covid concerns force organizers to cancel 2021 Cager Classic all-star game

By:

Saturday, February 27, 2021 | 2:18 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review The East and West teams wait to compete during the skills competition at the annual Cager Classic March 22, 2019, at Highlands High School.

For the second straight season, the A-K Valley Cager Classic has been canceled.

Organizers were hoping to get some quality, local athletes on the hardwood, but covid concerns halted any hopes of getting East and West boys and girls teams competing in what has become a local, postseason highlight for more than 20 years.

With the gyms being limited to 10% of capacity, it would have been unrealistic to meet expenses with only 130 attendees in the 1,300-seat Highlands gym.

4 in a row for Highlands

The Highlands boys basketball team set a school record this season with four consecutive section titles. The last time an Alle-Kiski Valley team won as many straight section titles was the Apollo-Ridge girls who, in fact, won six section crowns from 1990-94.

The last boys team to win four consecutive section titles was Springdale from 1984-87.

Highlands, however, is still far away from the local record of 12 straight section titles won by Ford City from 1927-38.

Bartha rolls on

Ray Bartha returned to coach the Apollo-Ridge girls this season, and the end result is another playoff trip for the Vikings.

Bartha has now led Apollo-Ridge to playoff berths in six different decades starting with the 1970s, 80’s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s, and now in 2021. In his 35th season, Bartha has 544 victories and 24 WPIAL playoff appearances.

Things started off slowly this season with A-R losing three of its first four, but a 46-42 upset over perennial powerhouse Greensburg Central Catholic on Feb. 8 propelled the Vikings to wins in five of their final six regular season games.

The No. 11 Vikings will travel to No. 6 OLSH at 6 p.m. Tuesday to open the Class 2A first round.

Apollo-Ridge is the last area girls team to win a WPIAL title, taking Class 2A honors over Brentwood in 1991.

Playoff hosts

With the WPIAL counting on most schools to host playoff games for the first time since 1984, several Alle-Kiski Valley schools will be starting the postseason at home this week.

• Highlands boys will play host to Trinity at 6 p.m. Wednesday. It will be the first time the Golden Rams opened the playoffs at home since defeating Franklin Regional, 52-43, in 1984.

• Springdale boys will play Winchester-Thurston at home in a 6 p.m. contest. The last time Donald McGhee Fieldhouse hosted a game was in ’84 when the Dynamos knocked off Shenango, 80-49.

• Leechburg boys will face Mapletown at 6 p.m. Monday at Lewis Hicks Gym. The last playoff game there was in ’84 when the Blue Devils routed Jefferson-Morgan, 81-35.

• No. 2 Fox Chapel faces Bethel Park at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Foxes lost to Seneca Valley, 57-54, at home 37 years ago.

• In girls basketball, Fox Chapel will square off against Ringgold at 6 p.m. Monday. In 1984, the Foxes blasted Upper St. Clair, 71-41.

• Plum’s girls will play Lincoln Park at 6 p.m. Monday. The 1984 Mustangs took the measure of Hempfield, 52-48.

Vilsack returns as Ag Secretary

Shady Side Academy’s quarterback from 1967, Tom Vilsack, has returned to Washington, D.C. to serve as Secretary of Agriculture in the Biden Administration.

In a rare look of bipartisanship, Vilsack, 70, was confirmed Tuesday by a 93-7 vote in the U.S. Senate.

Vilsack served in the same position all eight years of the Obama Administration and was Iowa’s governor for eight years.

After being adopted from a Roman Catholic orphanage, Vilsack grew up in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill section. Shady Side was not a WPIAL member during Vilsack’s time as a student and was instead a member of the Interstate Prep League.