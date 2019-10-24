George Guido: Freeport football made history in 2009

By:

Thursday, October 24, 2019 | 5:13 PM

Tribune-Review file Freeport running back Jake Campbell gets loose against Deer Lakes on Oct. 23, 2009 as the Yellowjackets recorded the 500th win in school history, 37-7, over Deer Lakes.

Each Friday throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look back at the games, players and events that are part of local scholastic history.

Freeport won the 500th game in school history with a 37-7 victory over Deer Lakes on Oct. 23, 2009. Darius Frantz led the Yellowjackets with 101 rushing yards and made a key fumble recovery.

100 years ago

• Despite being outweighed by an average of 30 pounds per man, New Kensington upset Carnegie Tech’s plebes, 14-0, at Wear-Ever Park. Because there were such few high schools at the time, the larger schools sometimes played college freshman teams.

75 years ago

• First-year West Deer couldn’t handle Mars fullback Francis Smutley, who scored all four touchdowns in a 25-0 Planets victory, their 14th straight win. Smutley now leads the WPIAL with 26 touchdowns.

60 years ago

• In a game called after halftime because of a downpour, Tarentum recorded a 27-0 victory over Blairsville. Joe Hoffman scored two Redcats touchdowns, including a 42-yard score on the game’s only pass completion.

• Springdale, in a game postponed by rain twice, remained undefeated with a 25-0 win over Hampton. Quarterback Jim Mitas scored on a 2-yard keeper and kicked four extra points.

50 years ago

• After being eliminated from WPIAL or AIC title competition each of the last three seasons by Freeport, unbeaten Richland finally defeated the Yellowjackets, 7-0. Quarterback Mike Buterbaugh threw a TD pass to brother Keith.

• Burrell won its first game as a Class AAA school, winning at North Hills, 12-7. A 75-yard TD pass from Terry McNutt to Sam Hess provided the winning margin.

40 years ago

• Freeport clinched the AIC North title with a 28-0 victory over Leechburg. Larry Vokish scored three TDs before an overflow crowd at Freeport Borough Field.

• Gerard Sansosti carried the ball for 15 straight plays en route to a three-touchdown performance as Fox Chapel knocked off rival Shaler, 26-14.

25 years ago

• With 20 seconds left in the game, Ford City’s Frank Fabian hit Tim Rupert with a 5-yard scoring pass as the Sabers won their first game of the season 19-15 at Shady Side Academy.

• Burrell took over first place in the Allegheny Conference with a 10-0 victory over Mars. Running back Johnny Horwatt scored the Bucs’ TD on a 1-yard plunge.

10 years ago

• Plum secured a playoff spot with a 28-21 victory over Kiski Area. An interception return by Adam Krause to the Cavaliers 1 set up the winning score.

Five years ago

• Kittanning won the final game against Ford City before the schools merged, 43-6, at Red Ullom Field. Braydon Toy threw for 271 yards and three TDs, and Dawson Porter scored the last touchdown in Ford City history on an 84-yard kickoff return.

• Highlands finished a 9-0 conference season with a 41-36 win over Shady Side Academy. Elijah Jackson ran for 175 yards and three scores.

Tags: Armstrong, Burrell, Fox Chapel, Freeport, Highlands, Leechburg, Plum, Springdale