George Guido: Kiski Area, Leechburg football enjoy best starts since ’80s

Saturday, September 25, 2021 | 12:53 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Kiski Area players celebrate with Samuel Coleman after he returned an interception for a touchdown against Franklin Regional on Friday, Sept. 03, 2021, at Richard J. Dilts Field.

One half of the 2021 regular season is in the books, and something is becoming painfully obvious.

There is a possibility that one or more of the six WPIAL football champions won’t necessarily be the best team in that class. Instead, it will be the team from the school that can best avoid a covid outbreak.

With that, we can still cast a wary eye on what promises to be an exciting second half for some Alle-Kiski Valley schools, including two in which we haven’t heard much from in recent years.

Kiski Area is 5-0 for the first time since 1986, and its next door neighbor, Leechburg, is 4-1 for the first time since 1988.

In this era of prolific offenses, the 7-0 victory by the Cavaliers Friday over West Allegheny was the lowest-scoring Kiski Area game since the Cavaliers defeated Altoona, 7-0, in 2012.

Leechburg players and fans are tired of hearing…the Blue Devils haven’t had a winning season since 1991…the Blue Devils haven’t made the playoffs since 1988…the Blue Devils haven’t won a playoff game since 1978. All of those demons could be exorcised over the next six weeks. But, for now, it’s a great time to be a football fan in the 15656 zip code.

Before we list the “must see” games in the second half of the season, let’s play a little trivia.

Cavaliers trivia

Kiski Area has played WPIAL title games at three venues that no longer exist. Name them.

Answer later.

Circle your calendar

Some great games are coming up soon. We’d tell you to get a pen out and circle these games. But with covid, you better use a pencil with a good eraser. Just in case.

Friday: Kiski Area at North Hills, 7 p.m., Martorelli Stadium, West View

The Cavaliers are riding high with a solid defense and a diverse offense. North Hills is accustomed to the bright lights, having been a playoff team or at least a contender every year since going 1-6 in the Quad North in 1997.

Oct. 8: East Allegheny at Freeport, 7 p.m., Freeport Area Athletic Stadium, Buffalo Township

With North Catholic far and away the best team in the Allegheny 7, the battle is for second place and a possible home playoff game. After two covid-related cancellations the past two weeks, the Yellowjackets would just like to get back at their regular schedule.

Oct. 15: Armstrong at Highlands, 7 p.m., Golden Rams Stadium, Harrison

This one pits two of the WPIAL’s best quarterbacks — Caden Olsen of Armstrong and Chandler Thimons of Highlands. The Golden Rams erased a 21-point deficit in the final 16 minutes last season, and the River Hawks haven’t forgotten.

Oct. 29: Leechburg at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m., Centurions Field, Greensburg

It all could come down to this one. One or both could be seeking a playoff berth or could be fighting for home field advantage to start the playoffs. GCC officials might want to check the supply of scoreboard fuses when these teams square off.

Oct. 30: Springdale at Riverview, noon, Riverside Park, Oakmont

The Dynamos can’t afford to lose too many more games to stay in the playoff running. Remember, the underdog in this series usually does well.

Trivia answer

Kiski Area has played WPIAL championship games at Forbes Field (1968), Three Rivers Stadium (1970, ’86) and Pitt Stadium (1971).

