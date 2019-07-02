George Guido: Kiski Area to add 8 inductees to Hall of Fame

By: George Guido

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 | 4:26 PM

Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Caitlin Noble drives through a series of Greensburg Salem arms during a Dec. 11, 2003 game. Noble will be one of eight inductees into the Kiski Area Sports Hall of Fame on Aug. 31.

Kiski Area is getting ready to induct its 14th sports hall of fame class.

Eight former Cavaliers athletic standouts will be inducted at 6 p.m. Aug. 31, at the Greek Social Hall in Oakmont.

Here are this year’s inductees, with their graduation years in parentheses:

• George Argyros (1970) — The only coach in the school’s 57 years to pilot two PIAA championship teams with the girls cross country team taking back-to-back titles in 1995 and ’96. Argyros had a career mark of 221-48 and had numerous individuals earn medals at the WPIAL and PIAA meets.

• Ron Booker (1968) — A standout in football and track, Booker was all-Foothills Conference in 1968 for Kiski Area’s football finalist. In track, he held the school records in the triple jump and high jump for many years.

• Lauren Butler (2008) — A rare, four-sport standout, Butler earned 10 varsity letters in volleyball, basketball, tennis and track. She was all-district in volleyball and basketball and set the school standard in the javelin, medaling at the 2007 and ’08 PIAA meets.

• Frank Gaydos (1975) — In football, Gaydos played in the Big 33 game at Hershey and was a United Press International second-team all-state selection before heading to West Virginia on a football scholarship. He also medaled in the shot put and discus in track.

• Joe Giotto (1969) — A receiver and defensive back on the 1968 WPIAL football finalist, Giotto also competed in track in the 440, mile relay and two-mile relay. He coached a number of sports in the Derry Area School District.

• Lauren Golembieski (2005) — A winner of nine varsity letters in track, basketball and golf, Golembieski competed at the 2004 and ’05 PIAA track meet, medaling in the ’05 discus. At Penn State, she was an All-American in rowing.

• Caitlin Noble Black (2006) — Another letter-winner in four sports, Noble Black excelled in basketball, tennis, soccer and track. She scored more than 1,000 career points in basketball for both the Cavaliers and for Florida’s Northwood University.

• Leah Ulizio (2007) — Kiski Area’s 2007 Female Athlete of the Year when she was the WPIAL champion in the javelin, Ulizio also lettered in soccer for the Cavaliers and furthered her career in the javelin at Pitt.

Also, Mike Narduzzi will receive the William K. Miller Community Service Award and the 2016-17 WPIAL team wrestling champs will be honored.

For tickets, contact Anthony Nickolas at 724-727-2527.

New coaches

Now that July has arrived, we can safely say that high school football begins next month.

Two schools just outside the Valley News Dispatch coverage area will start the season with only the second coach in their respective histories.

Joseph Marek will be the new coach at Summit Academy, replacing Steve Sherer who had served as head coach at the school for court-adjudicated youth since football was inaugurated there in 1998.

Also, Arnold native John McCloud has retired as the school’s long-time athletic director and assistant football coach. He will be replaced by Ryan Parrish.

B.J. Zak is the new coach at Armstrong High School after Frank Fabian, who guided the Kittanning-Ford City merger through its first four seasons, resigned several months back.

Both new coaches will make their debuts in Week Zero games — Zak’s River Hawks will face Indiana at home on Aug. 23, while Marek’s Knights will host Western Beaver at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 24 .

