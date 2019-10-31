George Guido: Kittanning played final football game 5 years ago

Thursday, October 31, 2019 | 5:32 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kittanning quarterback Braydon Toy (3) leads the Wildcats onto the field before their WPIAL Class AA playoff Friday, Oct. 31, 2014, at Aliquippa.

Each Friday throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look back at the games, players and events that are part of local scholastic history.

Kittanning’s played its final football game Oct. 31, 2014, a 55-20 Class AA playoff loss at Aliquippa. Kolton Crissman’s 75-yard fumble return proved to be the last touchdown in Kittanning’s 101-year history.

100 years ago

• Tarentum won the Allegheny-Kiski Conference title with a 20-0 victory at New Kensington. Geisler scored two touchdowns for Tarentum, and Hutchie Albertson ran for 123 yards for Ken High.

75 years ago

• Vandergrift knocked off Har-Brack at Davis Field, 13-6, as Frank Spaniel scored two TDs. Har-Brack’s Joe Lawecki played his final game before joining the military.

60 years ago

• Jim Sarti scored two touchdowns and kicked a field goal as East Deer earned the coveted Antlers trophy, awarded annually to the winner, by defeating West Deer, 16-6.

• Jim Olivo scored two touchdowns as Plum kept its AIC title hopes alive with a 16-6 victory over Hampton at Fridley Field.

50 years ago

• Deer Lakes derailed Kittanning’s path to the WPIAL title game by upsetting the Wildcats, 21-12. Tailback Anthony Fenoglietto scored two touchdowns in front of stunned fans who had plastered Kittanning with “Year of the Cat” posters.

• Sophomore fullback Rich Kriston scored three TDs and ran in a 2-point conversion as Fox Chapel defeated Moon, 21-7.

40 years ago

• Allegheny County Judge Nicholas Papadakos ruled the WPIAL and PIAA had no right to force Penn Hills to forfeit three games because of an ineligible player. Penn Hills would get the playoff nod over Kiski Area with the victories restored.

• Kiski Area ran its record to 8-1 in the Foothills Conference with a 29-7 win at Valley. Jay McCoy scored three Cavaliers touchdowns.

25 years ago

• Riverview completed an undefeated regular season with a 43-14 victory at Leechburg. Tailbacks Zak Zrimsek and Steve Dapra scored two TDs each for the 10-0 Raiders.

• Burrell finished with a 10-0 regular-season mark with a 38-0 victory over Apollo-Ridge. Matt Paga returned a second-quarter interception 35 yards for a touchdown.

10 years ago

• Leechburg ended a 20-game losing streak with a 22-0 victory at Wilkinsburg, denying the Tigers their 500th football victory. D.J. Oberdorf passed and ran for a TD.

• Freeport clinched a share of the Allegheny Conference title with a 55-6 win at Summit Academy. Derek Durand scored on an 88-yard interception before suffering a leg injury.

Five years ago

• After 95 years, Owens Field finally hosted a playoff victory as Apollo-Ridge downed Beaver Falls, 58-40. Jonah Casella scored four TDs, and Duane Brown and Tre Tipton scored two each.

