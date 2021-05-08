George Guido: Leechburg softball streak takes on special meaning

Saturday, May 8, 2021 | 7:49 PM

Submitted | Janel Daugherty Cibik Janel Daugherty Cibik, a standout pitcher when Leechburg started its 34-season WPIAL softball playoff run, now watches her daughter, Anna, help sustain the streak.

Leechburg High School’s streak of 34 consecutive seasons in the WPIAL softball playoffs is special to anyone involved in that program.

But on this Mother’s Day, it’s extra special for Janel Daugherty Cibik. She pitched for the Blue Devils right at the time the streak started in the late 1980s. Now, her daughter, Anna Cibik, has helped sustain the incredible run.

The inter-generational skein will continue this week as Leechburg looks to gain at least a share of the Section 3-A title and then see where the Blue Devils are seeded when the WPIAL brackets are released, perhaps as soon as Thursday night.

Janel attends as many Leechburg games as her work schedule allows and enjoys what she sees unfolding. Mom is an occupational therapist at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison.

“It’s like surreal that this much time has passed, then to see how Anna’s worked so hard to get to where she’s at now,” Janel said. “I enjoy watching her more than I did playing.”

Anna Cibik, a sophomore, has pitched and played first base this season, alternating at both positions with senior standout Emma Ritchie.

Starting in 1987, Leechburg found its way to the WPIAL playoffs under hall of fame coach Jim Oberdorf and hasn’t looked back. The Blue Devils have won three WPIAL titles and two PIAA titles and appeared in seven WPIAL championship games. Leechburg consistently has been ranked in the Trib HSSN top five this season.

“I never thought that when I was a freshman, this would be going on all the way to 2021 and my daughter would be a part of it,” Janel said. “It’s kind of crazy how things work out.”

Things didn’t work out very well last year at this time, when the season was wiped out with the pandemic and Anna had to wait a year to contribute.

“It was tough losing last year,” Anna said. “We really wanted to play. It was sad losing last year to the seniors. But this year is the year to do it, and I think we can go far in the playoffs.”

Anna didn’t have to go far to find pitching instruction.

“My mom taught me how to pitch,” she said. “I didn’t even want to play softball when I was younger, and she said let’s try it out and I just fell in love with the game.”

Anna has improved throughout the season. She singled, moved up two runners on a bunt — both of whom eventually scored — and made two strong defensive plays in the late innings Friday as Leechburg blanked Springdale, 7-0, to earn a virtual share of first place in the section.

“She having a great season. Anna’s a consummate athlete,” Leechburg coach Deb Young said. “She is so well-practiced and prepared to play anywhere, either pitching or at first. She’s having a great season.”

Athleticism runs in the family. Husband and father Erik Cibik was a standout football player for the last Blue Devils playoff team in 1988. He rushed for 800 yards and was a linebacker on a defense that yielded just 7.7 points per game.

