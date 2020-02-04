George Guido: Longtime Armstrong County football coach Beckwith made impact

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 | 6:03 PM

Tribune-Review Harry Beckwith coached Gus and Mitch Frerotte, who went on to play in the NFL.

Hall of Famer and multiple Valley News Dispatch football Coach of the Year Harry Beckwith died last week. He was 77.

A 1960 graduate of the former Kittanning High School, Beckwith returned to coach his alma mater to its only WPIAL championship game appearance in 1975.

He retired from coaching in 2002 with a record 150-111-9 from his years at Kittanning, Ford City and Armstrong Central.

During his high school days, Beckwith not only was Kittanning’s quarterback, he also was a member of the Wildcats Section 1-3A basketball championship team in 1960.

He earned a scholarship to Western New Mexico, where he was a quarterback, punter and kicker.

Beckwith took over at Kittanning in 1974 and led the Wildcats to the WPIAL playoffs for the first time a year later.

Kittanning defeated Union Area, 32-8, to open the 1975 playoffs at Leechburg Veterans Stadium. The Wildcats then lost the WPIAL title game to Beth-Center, 13-0.

It turned out to be Kittanning’s only playoff win in program history and only title game appearance subsequently.

The Wildcats won the Allegheny Conference title in 1976 with a 10-0 mark but lost the playoff opener to Brentwood.

Beckwith went to Ford City in 1986 and guided the Sabers to their first WPIAL playoff berth a year later with his future son-in-law, Gus Frerotte, playing quarterback.

Perhaps his best coaching job was in 1990 when the Armstrong School Board consolidated Kittanning and Ford City to form the short-lived Armstrong Central.

Two long-time rivals were wearing the same jerseys, and the transition environment wasn’t easy.

Beckwith said anyone who didn’t like the setup was free to leave. One player left. After that, Beckwith said, “it’s now my way or the highway.”

The Cougars jelled and exceeded expectations, finishing second in the Quad South Conference and making the playoffs, where they lost to Kiski Area.

Beckwith received plaudits for his success in a thankless situation.

When the schools deconsolidated, Beckwith was back at Kittanning, where he led the Wildcats to the playoffs in 1993, again adjusting to a difficult situation.

All told, Beckwith’s teams made the WPIAL playoffs eight times.

Besides his 150 wins, Beckwith wore that number proudly for another reason: He estimated 150 of his former players experience success in the legal, medical and educational fields.

He retired as a coach and a 37-year educator in 2002.

Beckwith was inducted into the Pennsylvania Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Armstrong Country Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.

Funeral services were held privately at Beckwith’s request.

Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to Orphans of the Storm, PO Box 868, Kittanning, PA 16201.

Burrell wrestling

After a while, you run out of superlatives to describe Burrell wrestling.

The Bucs won their 14th consecutive WPIAL title by blowing past Burgettstown, 63-9, in the WPIAL Class AA finals Saturday at Chartiers-Houston High School.

Here’s one way of looking at it: If you’re a senior at Burrell, the Bucs have won WPIAL titles each season since you were in pre-kindergarten.

In last week’s three WPIAL playoff matches, the Bucs defeated Beth-Center, Quaker Valley and Burgettstown by a cumulative score of 176-42.

Burrell also won the WPIAL title in 2004 and lost the finals to Mt. Pleasant in 2003, ’05 and ’06. That means the Bucs have made the finals 18 straight seasons. The last time Burrell fell short of the finals was in 2002 when the Bucs lost in the semifinals to Fort Cherry.

Burrell will enter the state team playoffs Thursday at 4 p.m. against Montoursville at Hershey’s Giant Center.

Montoursville eliminated Boiling Springs, 45-25, Monday night in a PIAA preliminary round match.

Burrell won the state title in 2008.