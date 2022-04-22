Gino Palmosina resigns at Canevin weeks after winning PIAA boys basketball title

By:

Friday, April 22, 2022 | 12:08 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin head coach Gino Palmosina watches from the bench next to Jhamil Fife during the PIAA Class A state championship game against St. John Neumann on March 24, 2022, at Giant Center in Hershey.

Boys basketball coach Gino Palmosina is a candidate for a job elsewhere, so he resigned Thursday from alma mater Bishop Canevin, where he won WPIAL and state titles this winter.

Palmosina said he resigned “to explore another opportunity,” but for now declined to say where he might be headed next.

“It was the best decision for me and my family,” he said. “I’m forever grateful to Canevin for the opportunity.”

The Crusaders went 25-4 this winter, winning WPIAL and PIAA Class A titles. Less than a month ago, the team celebrated a 64-47 win over St. John Neumann in the state finals in Hershey.

The state championship appearance was the team’s first.

Palmosina went 75-24 in four seasons with consecutive WPIAL titles in 2021 and ’22. This year’s team had a large senior class led by Kevaughn Price, Kai Spears and Jaden Gales. Ten of the 16 players on the roster this season were seniors.

“It’s sad to see them go,” he said

Palmosina previously worked four seasons as an assistant before his promotion to head coach. The 2011 Canevin graduate also played basketball for the Crusaders, roots that he said made his choice to leave more difficult.

“It was an extremely hard decision, especially what happened this year with us winning the state and winning our second WPIAL,” Palmosina said. “I’m forever grateful to that school. The place is extremely dear to my heart.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Bishop Canevin