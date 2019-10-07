Girls AAA golf semis and WPIAL soccer highlight Monday WPIAL slate

By:

Sunday, October 6, 2019 | 9:48 PM

With all of the individual district championships in the books, the WPIAL team golf postseason is set to tee off starting Monday with the Class AAA girls semifinals.

The nine-team field features Blackhawk, Butler, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Mars, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township and Upper St. Clair.

The teams tee off at 9 a.m. at the Pleasant Valley Golf Course.

The top four teams qualify for the WPIAL AAA girls golf championship Oct. 10.

Last year, North Allegheny, Upper St. Clair, Mt. Lebanon and Penn-Trafford advanced to the finals, with NA winning gold.

•••

Soccer Section 2-AAAA showdowns

The final week of the regular season in WPIAL soccer begins with a busy night of girls section soccer.

Now is the time when teams are fighting for section championships or a spot in the top four and a playoff berth.

Both of those things are at stake in a pair of matches in Class AAAA Section 2.

Peters Township (9-1-1) visits Moon (10-0-1) with first place and the section crown on the line.

The Indians and Tigers tied 1-1 earlier this season. Another tie would benefit Moon and move it closer to clinching first place.

In the same section, Canon-McMillan (6-4) can clinch a playoff berth with a win at Bethel Park (4-7).

The Black Hawks need to win out and hope to get some help in the form of the Big Macs losing three of their final four section matches.

•••

Section title at stake

It’s a busy day in Section 2-A boys soccer with three matches Monday, including a battle for first place as Winchester Thurston (9-1) visits Greensburg Central Catholic (9-0).

The Centurions hold a half-game lead in the section standings with only three section matches remaining, and the Bears only have two left.

Winchester Thurston’s only loss of the season came on Sept. 17 when they fell at home to GCC, 2-1.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Bethel Park, Blackhawk, Butler, Canon-McMillan, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Mars, Moon, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Upper St. Clair, Winchester Thurston