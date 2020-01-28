Girls hoops showdown joins list of many big boys basketball games on Tuesday

Monday, January 27, 2020 | 11:54 PM

There are plenty of key boys basketball games slated for Tuesday. One of the biggest games, however, is on the girls’ side of the hardwood.

Two of the top Class 6A girls basketball teams collide when Norwin visits North Allegheny.

Norwin is a perfect 10-0 in Section 1, one game ahead of 9-1 North Allegheny.

The Tigers’ only section loss came earlier this month when they lost to the Knights, 63-55.

Senior Olivia Gribble led Norwin with 16 points while senior Jayla Wehner scored 13 points. Junior Lizzy Groetsch had a game-high 21 points for North Allegheny.

A Norwin victory would give the Knights a two-game lead with three section games remaining, while a home North Allegheny victory would forge a tie for first place.

The Knights and Tigers were co-section champions a year ago.

Another Tigers tale

It might not be for first place, but the North Allegheny boys basketball team has a key game Tuesday as it visits Central Catholic.

The Tigers are in a fight for a playoff spot, in fourth place in Section 1-6A, one game behind the third-place Vikings and one game ahead of North Hills.

North Allegheny is going in the wrong direction coming into its second meeting with Central Catholic, having lost three straight games.

In the first meeting, the Tigers jumped out to a 16-8 lead after one and cruised to a 62-46 win over the Vikings.

Seniors Luke Colella and Grant Timmerson led NA with 14 points each while senior Ben Sarson had a game-high 17 points for CC.

Two 5A fights for fourth

There are two Class 5A boys basketball games Tuesday where the winner takes over fourth place, which is big since the top four teams in each section qualify for the WPIAL playoffs.

In Section 1-5A, Albert Gallatin hosts Woodland Hills.

The Colonials are 4-4 and have a half-game lead over the 4-5 Wolverines.

In Section 3-5A, Franklin Regional will visit Plum.

Both the Panthers and Mustangs are tied for fourth place with 5-5 records, one game ahead of 4-6 Kiski Area.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

