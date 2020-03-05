Girls’ improvement at WPIAL swimming championships gives hope for future

Thursday, March 5, 2020 | 5:27 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Catie Kress competes in the 500 freestyle during the WPIAL Class AAA championships.

With Hampton boys swimming making waves in its last year in Class AAA, the young girls swimmers were determined to start laying the foundation for a solid future.

“They all improved,” coach Morgan Zweygardt said. “When the boys do so well, it can overshadow what the girls have done. I don’t think that should be the case. Every single one of these girls, even if they didn’t post best time at WPIALs, they improved over the season.”

Chief among those was sophomore Belle Donato, who finished 22nd in the 100 backstroke (1 minute, 1.45 seconds). She also competed in the 200 medley and 200 free relays.

Senior captain Rosy Oh, who competed in the 200 and 400 free relays (22nd and 19th, respectively), was proud of how the team competed.

“Our team atmosphere doesn’t revolve around what place we get,” Oh said. “We were all cheering for each other. All the captains were trying to push for positivity. Everyone was happy about the races regardless of how well they did.”

The 200 medley relay, which consisted of Donato, Catie Kress, Lydia Quaglia and Julia Adamczyk, finished best out of all Hampton girls relay teams at 18th (1:56.54).

The boys finished third place overall at WPIALs, sending five swimmers to states. The girls fed off their energy and cheered them on.

“It feels like one whole team, not the boys and the girls,” Oh said. “Anytime anyone does well, it encourages the team. It boosts morale. Having all of the boys go out there, set best times, place and qualify for states, it pushed us to work harder and be better. The boys were also really encouraging for us. Having them there and do so well was a boost.”

Freshman Rita Khoury led off the 400 freestyle relay with her best time (56.86). Moving down to Class AA next year, the team will look to keep the momentum going.

“There’s a ton of room to grow,” Zweygardt said. “It’s a young team. They want to get better. I think there’s that initial nervousness going into WPIALs for the first time. But they all rose to the occasion. This year, we were just trying to get a WPIAL cut. That is a great accomplishment.”

Oh won’t be swimming in college, but she is considering Notre Dame for academics. She sees a bright future for the program with talented young swimmers moving down to face teams that are not doubling them in size.

“I think the for the girls it’s going to open up a lot of opportunities,” she said. “I think it can definitely encourage the girls and push them to be better. We kind of felt there was a wall in AAA with so many bigger teams. It was hard for us to compete as a team. A lot of the underclassmen were excited, just mentally. Because they know they’ll be able to become a top competitor.”

