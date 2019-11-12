Girls soccer showcase coming to Franklin Regional

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 | 6:38 PM

There is a newly sponsored girls soccer showcase and it is open to WPIAL seniors who made all-section or All-WPIAL teams this season.

East Suburban Sports Medicine Center will host the ESSMC WPIAL Classic on Nov. 23 at Franklin Regional’s Panther Stadium in Murrysville.

The event begins at 1 p.m. and there could be multiple games, depending on the number of entries. The initial idea was to have an all-section game and one for All-WPIAL players.

College coaches have been invited to watch and fans will be able to purchase video of the event.

“We felt that this was a fantastic event to sponsor,” said ESSMC physical therapist and athletic trainer Mike Tardio. “We all want to recognize these girls for their accomplishments this season and give them an opportunity to play one more high school soccer game in front of their family, friends and college coaches.”

Senior players can register with a profile form and sent it to Rich Garland, the Franklin Regional girls soccer coach who spearheaded the event, at [email protected]

Registration ends Friday.

