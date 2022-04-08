Golden Gloves Western Pa. finals set for Saturday in Monroeville

Friday, April 8, 2022 | 12:49 PM

The Western Pennsylvania Golden Gloves winter and spring 2022 schedule comes down to Saturday evening and a card full of championship bouts at Pro Sports in Monroeville.

Boxers representing Butler Cubs, Team 412 WPAL, Wolfpack Boxing, Jack’s Gym, 3rd Avenue WPAL, Pittsburgh Boxing, Scorchin Boxing, Erie Boxing Academy, South Park Boxing, and South Side Boxing gyms will contend for Western PA titles in 10 championship matchups.

In addition to the title fights, there will be an additional four non-tournament bouts featuring competitors from Wolfpack Boxing, Team 814 WPAL, Gloria’s Gym, 3rd Avenue WPAL, Boyce Boxing and South Side Boxing.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and boxing begins at 6.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance by calling or texting to 412-576-9285.

The Western Pennsylvania side of the state tournament began Feb. 26 with bouts at Gloria’s Boxing Gym in the Monroeville Mall.

Additional tournament cards continued at the Millvale Community Center, DuBois Country Club, Wolfpack Boxing Club in Carnegie, and the Northway Christian Community Church in Wexford.

The Pennsylvania Golden Gloves state finals are set for May 14 in Philadelphia.

The National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions will be Aug. 15-20 in Tulsa, Okla.

For more on the Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League, a driving force behind Golden Gloves boxing in Western PA, visit wpal.org.

Western Pennsylvania Golden Gloves

Tournament Finals

April 9, 2022

Pro Sports Monroeville

Championship Bouts

Bantam 80 lbs. – Leland Panosetti, Butler Cubs vs. Niko Wilson, Team 412 WPAL

Intermediate 125 lbs. – Jack Johnson, Wolfpack Boxing vs. D’Sun Blanchard, Team 412 WPAL

Junior 125 lbs. – Jason Link, Jack’s Gym vs. Javen Woods, 3rd Ave. WPAL

Female 132 lbs. – Ashley Harner, Pittsburgh Boxing vs. Lauren Michaels, Scorchin Boxing

Elite Sub Novice 147 lbs. – Takir Bolden, Erie Boxing Academy vs. Jamie Hamilton, South Side Boxing

Elite Open 147 lbs. – Khalil Sanders, Pittsburgh Boxing vs. Kevin Weinheimer, South Park Boxing

Elite Sub Novice 156 lbs. – Arthur Kharzamanov, Wolfpack Boxing vs. Keith Landman, South Side Boxing

Elite Female Novice 165 lbs. – Carrie Valuska, Unnatached vs. Trinity Burke, Team 412 WPAL

Elite Novice – 165 lbs. – Paul Zalus, Butler Cubs vs. Mustafa Jones, 3rd Ave. WPAL

Elite Sub Novice – 176 lbs. – James Ross, Pittsburgh Boxing vs. Karrson Ewing, South Side Boxing

Non-Tournament Bouts

107 lbs. – Martin Nazir, 3rd Ave. WPAL vs. TBD

131 lbs. – Dom Salvatore, Boyce Boxing vs. Josh Hamilton, South Side Boxing

141 lbs. – Lucas Ahuali, Wolfpack Boxing vs. Anthony Carlisano, Boyce Boxing

156 lbs. – Seth Hudock, Wolfpack Boxing vs. Thomas Weaver, Team 814 WPAL

*card subject to change

