Golden Gloves Western Pa. finals set for Saturday in Monroeville
By:
Friday, April 8, 2022 | 12:49 PM
The Western Pennsylvania Golden Gloves winter and spring 2022 schedule comes down to Saturday evening and a card full of championship bouts at Pro Sports in Monroeville.
Boxers representing Butler Cubs, Team 412 WPAL, Wolfpack Boxing, Jack’s Gym, 3rd Avenue WPAL, Pittsburgh Boxing, Scorchin Boxing, Erie Boxing Academy, South Park Boxing, and South Side Boxing gyms will contend for Western PA titles in 10 championship matchups.
In addition to the title fights, there will be an additional four non-tournament bouts featuring competitors from Wolfpack Boxing, Team 814 WPAL, Gloria’s Gym, 3rd Avenue WPAL, Boyce Boxing and South Side Boxing.
Doors open at 5 p.m., and boxing begins at 6.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance by calling or texting to 412-576-9285.
The Western Pennsylvania side of the state tournament began Feb. 26 with bouts at Gloria’s Boxing Gym in the Monroeville Mall.
Additional tournament cards continued at the Millvale Community Center, DuBois Country Club, Wolfpack Boxing Club in Carnegie, and the Northway Christian Community Church in Wexford.
The Pennsylvania Golden Gloves state finals are set for May 14 in Philadelphia.
The National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions will be Aug. 15-20 in Tulsa, Okla.
For more on the Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League, a driving force behind Golden Gloves boxing in Western PA, visit wpal.org.
Western Pennsylvania Golden Gloves
Tournament Finals
April 9, 2022
Pro Sports Monroeville
Championship Bouts
Bantam 80 lbs. – Leland Panosetti, Butler Cubs vs. Niko Wilson, Team 412 WPAL
Intermediate 125 lbs. – Jack Johnson, Wolfpack Boxing vs. D’Sun Blanchard, Team 412 WPAL
Junior 125 lbs. – Jason Link, Jack’s Gym vs. Javen Woods, 3rd Ave. WPAL
Female 132 lbs. – Ashley Harner, Pittsburgh Boxing vs. Lauren Michaels, Scorchin Boxing
Elite Sub Novice 147 lbs. – Takir Bolden, Erie Boxing Academy vs. Jamie Hamilton, South Side Boxing
Elite Open 147 lbs. – Khalil Sanders, Pittsburgh Boxing vs. Kevin Weinheimer, South Park Boxing
Elite Sub Novice 156 lbs. – Arthur Kharzamanov, Wolfpack Boxing vs. Keith Landman, South Side Boxing
Elite Female Novice 165 lbs. – Carrie Valuska, Unnatached vs. Trinity Burke, Team 412 WPAL
Elite Novice – 165 lbs. – Paul Zalus, Butler Cubs vs. Mustafa Jones, 3rd Ave. WPAL
Elite Sub Novice – 176 lbs. – James Ross, Pittsburgh Boxing vs. Karrson Ewing, South Side Boxing
Non-Tournament Bouts
107 lbs. – Martin Nazir, 3rd Ave. WPAL vs. TBD
131 lbs. – Dom Salvatore, Boyce Boxing vs. Josh Hamilton, South Side Boxing
141 lbs. – Lucas Ahuali, Wolfpack Boxing vs. Anthony Carlisano, Boyce Boxing
156 lbs. – Seth Hudock, Wolfpack Boxing vs. Thomas Weaver, Team 814 WPAL
*card subject to change
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
