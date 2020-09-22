Gov. Wolf: Gathering limits for school sports voluntary ‘at least for the moment’

By:

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 | 5:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review A limited number of spectators watch the Upper St. Clair football game against Pine-Richland on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Upper St. Clair High School.

Gov. Tom Wolf would prefer schools adhere to his gathering limits at sports events, but acknowledged Tuesday they’re not legally binding “at least for the moment.”

A week ago, the state’s gathering limits of 250 individuals outdoors and 25 indoors were ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge. On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge William Stickman IV denied a request from the governor to stay that ruling, clearing the way for larger crowds, including in football stadiums.

Wolf has said those restrictions prevent coronavirus spread.

Asked Tuesday if schools now can surpass the 250-person limit, Wolf said: “I’m not a lawyer but since the stay was turned down, it sounds like at least for the moment, I guess, that court ruling stands.”

Wolf and state Health Secretary Rachel Levine answered questions at an unrelated press conference Tuesday. Both urged schools, teams and parents to use caution.

“The guidance is: ‘Be careful,’” Wolf said. “It’s sort of like anything else when you get with other people. The more you do that, the closer in contact you are … the more probable it is you’re going to get the virus. Right now, the court simply ruled that the 250 max isn’t constitutionally correct. Who knows what the right number is. All I know is, when you bring people together, the covid virus finds it easier to infect other people.”

Many schools voluntarily adhered to the 250-person limits, a decision Wolf recognized Tuesday.

“Over this past weekend when that limit had been thrown out and they hadn’t made a decision on the stay at that point, people still self-regulated,” Wolf said. “They said we’re just not going to show up, and so we didn’t seem to have much of an issue.”

The state Department of Education released a statement Friday encouraging schools “to voluntarily enforce the 25-person indoor and 250-person outdoor gathering limitations while all of us wait for the court to rule on the stay request.”

Levine said the administration is “very concerned” about larger crowds at events.

“That’s how the virus spreads,” Levine said, “and that’s how we see clusters and outbreaks.”

Gov. Wolf was asked today if schools now can legally admit more than 250 outdoors, 25 indoors at events since court ruled his limits unconstitutional. “I’m not a lawyer but since the stay was turned down it seems like at least for now, I guess, that court ruling stands.”#HSSN pic.twitter.com/z00goDvmFJ — Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) September 22, 2020

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .