Gov. Wolf’s veto of House Bill 2787 stands as state House override falls short

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 | 2:38 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Socially-distanced fans sit in the bleachers during a game between Riverview and Jeannette on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Riverview.

To the dismay of many high school sports fans, Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto of House Bill 2787 will stand.

The state House on Wednesday fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to override Wolf’s veto with 130 in favor of the override and 71 opposed. The House had a two-third majority when it originally voted to approve the bill, but 24 Democrat members switched their votes, including House Minority Leader Frank Dermody, D-Allegheny/Westmoreland.

The House had approved the bill 155-47 on Sept. 2.

The legislation would have authorized school districts to establish their own spectator limits for athletic events outside of state control. It was first drafted after the governor imposed strict gathering limits of 250 individuals outdoors and 25 indoors.

A federal judge ruled those limits unconstitutional, but advocates for House Bill 2787 wanted to guarantee restrictions wouldn’t be re-imposed on school districts. The limits prevented many schools from allowing spectators at football games and all indoor sports contests.

Wolf has said those restrictions are important to reduce coronavirus spread.

For now, those restrictions are voluntary, the state department of education said in a statement last week

