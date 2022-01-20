Gracie Spadaro joins mom in Southmoreland 1,000-point club

Thursday, January 20, 2022 | 5:46 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Southmoreland’s Gracie Spadaro scores past Mt. Pleasant’s Tiffany Zelmore during a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal last season.

Like mother, like daughter.

Senior basketball player Gracie Spadaro moved in with some unique company when she joined the 1,000-point club at Southmoreland.

Well, she was already moved in. Her mom achieved the same milestone 25 years ago.

Susan (Love) Spadaro, an assistant coach for her daughter’s team, also scored 1,000 when she played for the Scotties. She graduated in 1997 with 1,076 points.

The first mother daughter 1000 point scorers at Southmoreland, Gracie Spadaro and Coach Susan Spadaro!! @SHSAthletics4U @BillBeckner @GSpadaro15 pic.twitter.com/ZQEyy0LQlN — Southmoreland GBB ???? (@ScottiesGBB) January 20, 2022

Gracie Spadaro reached the milestone Wednesday night when Southmoreland defeated Yough, 47-13. The IUP commit and standout forward finished with 13 in the win and now has 1,011 points heading into Saturday’s home game against Mt. Pleasant.

“I’ve always looked up to her and it was always one of my goals to be up next to my mom on the wall,” she said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches. I give them a lot of the credit. It’s so cool to be the first daughter-and-mom duo from Southmoreland (to score 1,000 together).”

The mother-daughter theme could continue in the same program.

Southmoreland junior point guard Olivia Cernuto looks to be next in line to score 1,000. She has more than 700 with a year-plus to play.

Her mother, Southmoreland head coach Amber Cernuto, also scored 1,000 when she played for the Scotties in the mid-1990s.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

