Greensburg CC golfer ‘re-Bootes’ his game in time for WPIAL postseason

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 | 8:36 PM

Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review, Greensburg Central Catholic's Zach Boote, during the Westmoreland County Coaches Associations boys golf tournament at the Latrobe Elks Golf Club in Unity Township, on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.

Zach Boote said he was in a dark place with golf. His game felt broken, and he said he struggled to improve.

“It’s been a grind,” said the senior from Greensburg Central Catholic. “I was mid-80s, low 90s, but I couldn’t get over that hump. I didn’t know what to do, and I thought about hanging it up.”

Yes, it got that bad. The woods can be a dark and lonely place.

But Boote decided it was time for a reboot.

“I talked to my coaches and (Latrobe senior standout) Brady (Pevarnik). I read books, and I learned about how to approach things differently,” he said. “I started playing better and didn’t let the bad holes get to me. I am much more relaxed now. I am hitting fairways and making putts. My confidence is boosted.”

Boote’s game rumbled back to life this season, so much that he won the Section 2-AA title and advanced to the WPIAL Class AA championship for the second straight season.

The tournament is Thursday at Allegheny Country Club in Sewickley.

Talk about a turnaround. This was a triple bogey on one hole and a double eagle on the next.

“I feel like I am on a hot streak,” Boote said. “I am hitting my irons a lot better. my ball-striking is better, and I am having a lot more one-putts.”

GCC coach Will Merchant said Boote came to terms with swing issues and was not sheepish about seeking advice. He pivoted away from distress and frustration to clarity and execution.

“Zach has separated himself form players his age by sharpening his mental game,” Merchant said. “He had some some bad results on the Hurricane Tour that would’ve pushed most teenage golfers away from the game. He’s got this mentality of moving forward because of these struggles. He’s never worried about his last shot. He’s looking forward to the next one and dealing with it as it comes. ”

Boote has a 37.5 average for nine holes with six rounds of par or better, his low a 3-under-par 34. He is 6-over for the season for GCC (12-2).

GCC has not had a WPIAL individual champion in boys golf since Brian Tutich in 1993.

“I’d like to change that,” Boote said.

There has been just one other boys golf champion from the school, Seth Pevarnik in 1985.

Boote shot 85 in the finals last year, also played at Allegheny , which has a 10-year agreement with the WPIAL to host . He finished 25th, but only the top 16 advanced to the PIAA Western Regional, the round before the state tournament.

Riverside junior Skyler Fox is trying for a WPIAL three-peat.

Mt. Pleasant’s Sam Napper is the only other Westmoreland player in the field.

Boote has something else going for him heading into Thursday: experience.

“I know what to expect now,” he said. “I love the greens there. I think a lot of guys have a chance. I just feel different this year.”

Merchant saw an example of the new Zach Boote in a nine-hole team match against Frazier. Boote was 2-under through four holes and maintained his focus.

“Most players get nervous or can’t be bothered when they have a good round going,” Merchant said. “Not Zach. When a player in his group hit a ball into the high grass, Zach was the first one into the hazard to look for the ball. He continued to encourage his competitor rather than going into his own little competitive world.

“He’s an outstanding person that happens to be good at golf. He’s not a country club brat that thinks he’s better than everyone.”

Boote, who shot 3-over 75 to win the section tournament at Cedarbrook Golf Course (Gold), plays out of Totteridge Golf Club near Greensburg. His father, Ed, taught him the game, and PGA pro Kevin Shields helped him to shape it.

Boote, a strong long-iron player, has become better at plodding around the course rather than trying to attack it. A 5-iron for position is better than a driver out of bounds.

And Merchant said Boote’s putting has improved noticeably.

“At our sectional tournament, he made two front-nine birdies from 20-plus feet,” Merchant said. “He’s peaking at the right time, and it is exciting to watch. He takes great pride in his game, and he’s an outstanding kid so he’s easy to root for.”

Boote said he has narrowed his college choices to Otterbein, John Carroll and Randolph-Macon, all Division III programs.

He also credits Merchant for helping him find his game and navigate through his senior year.

“He has been amazing,” Boote said. “He has taught me some much about life and just being a better person. It’s going to be hard to leave him after this season.”

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

Tags: Greensburg C.C.