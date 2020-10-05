Greensburg Central Catholic girls claim 6th straight golf title; Peters Township girls win 1st

Greensburg Central Catholic’s girls golf team added another WPIAL Class AA title to the school’s trophy case Monday.

The Centurions won their sixth straight district championship by shooting an impressive 320, crushing the competition at Connoquenessing Country Club in Ellwood City.

Geibel finished second, 99 shots back, with a 419. Central Valley finished third at 420.

Greensburg Central Catholic had the four lowest individual scores: junior Meghan Zambruno at 77, junior Ella Zambruno 79, freshman Izsbella Aigner 80 and senior Angelika Dewicki with an 84. The four lowest scores of five are counted. Junior Olivia Kane had a 123.

“I wasn’t surprised that we won. I was surprised by the low score,” GCC coach Gerry Police said. “We had a practice round there, and I knew we’d play well. The girls were comfortable on the course and good around the greens.

“They all played great and really played well. They were ready to play.”

Sophomore Claire Konieczny paced Geibel with an 87, and senior Caroline Konieczny had a 94.

Central Valley was led by sophomore Mya Mrkonja and junior Kate Robertson, each shooting 96.

Elizabeth Forward junior Meagan Lewonas shot 94.

Ellwood City finished fourth with a 451, and Elizabeth Forward followed with a 463.

“We have four good players,” Police said. “We’re shooting for a three-peat at states. It’s going to be tough because they only take the low three scores. Everyone will be gunning for us.”

Four GCC players will play in the PIAA individual championships Oct. 19 at York. The team championship is Oct. 26.

The Class AAA team title went Peters Township, which finished at 341. South Fayette (353) edged Moon (356) and Fox Chapel (359) for second.

It was Peters Township’s first girls title. The boys have won six titles.

Junior Delaney Kern and senior Ella McRoberts led Peters Township by shooting 77 and 78, respectively. Junior Allison Poon had 85, and freshman Amelia Severns a 101.

South Fayette junior Caroline McConnell was the Class AAA medalist with 72. Moon senior Rhianna Firmstone followed with a 73. Butler junior Paige Scott and Seneca Valley freshman Lihini Ranaweera tied for third with 75.

The Class AAA boys golf semifinals are scheduled for next Monday at River Forest Country Club and Champion Lakes. The Class AA boys semifinals are Monday at Duck Hollow and Tuesday at Beaver Valley Golf Course.

The Class AAA and AA boys golf team championships will be Oct. 15 at Cedarbrook Golf Course.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .