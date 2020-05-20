Greensburg Central Catholic girls soccer coach Ashley Davis resigns

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 | 3:16 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic head coach Ashley Davis hoists the championship trophy with her players after defeating Shady Side Academy in the WPIAL Class A final Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.

Greensburg Central Catholic is looking for a girls soccer coach after the resignation of Ashley Davis, who guided the Centurions for three seasons.

Davis left for family reasons: She needs more time to take care of her 9-month-old daughter, Quinn, who was born just before last season. She also would like to have a better handle on her work and at-home schedule.

“High school is a long season and the time commitment became too much for me,” Davis said. “I would have stayed there forever but five or six days per week for three months is grueling.

“After having my daughter in August, I decided that I needed to reevaluate my coaching career.”

Davis had a 45-13 record and won a WPIAL Class A title in her first season in 2017. GCC reached the PIAA semifinals twice under Davis, including last season when the Centurions were the WPIAL runners-up.

Bri Guy was the interim coach last season until Davis returned from maternity leave. The pair essentially served as co-head coaches late in the regular season and into the playoffs.

It is unclear if Guy will stay or move on to another opportunity.

Davis still plans to coach at the club level, where she wants to “make more of an impact.”

“There are increasingly more female (coaches) at high schools, which I think is great,” Davis said. “However, on the club level, I think there is far less. I am a big advocate for female coaches and players, and I want to try to make things better at the clubs. I actually just switched clubs because I felt that the higher-ups do not value female coaches.”

Championship and state playoff runs were exciting but Davis said she most enjoyed the talented players at GCC.

“We always had a wide range of talent and skills, but the girls consistently worked hard, and it was fun to watch them become better players and people,” she said.

