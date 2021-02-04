Greensburg Central Catholic names Marko Thomas new head football coach

Thursday, February 4, 2021 | 2:49 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Connellsville head coach Marko Thomas watches his team during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Dunbar.

Greensburg Central Catholic hired Marko Thomas as its next football coach.

Thomas, 40, was the head coach at Connellsville the last four years. The former Penn-Trafford and Geneva standout has been an assistant at various schools, including Penn-Trafford, Hempfield, Yough and Franklin Regional.

He replaces Bret Colbert, who was not retained after two seasons. GCC finished 2-5 last season and did not make the WPIAL Class A playoffs.

Connellsville went 6-31 in his time there playing in a tough Class 5A Big East Conference.

He coached wide receivers and defensive backs, and later served as offensive coordinator, at Yough (2010-15).

In 2016, he was the quarterbacks coach at Franklin Regional under longtime coach Greg Botta.

Thomas is a sixth-grade teacher at Yough. He and his wife, Kerri, a first-grade teacher at Penn-Trafford, own Early Foundations, inc., a preschool and day care center on the outskirts of Harrison City.

They have three boys, Landon, Jaxon and Nolan.

