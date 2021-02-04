Greensburg Central Catholic names Marko Thomas new head football coach
Thursday, February 4, 2021 | 2:49 PM
Greensburg Central Catholic hired Marko Thomas as its next football coach.
Thomas, 40, was the head coach at Connellsville the last four years. The former Penn-Trafford and Geneva standout has been an assistant at various schools, including Penn-Trafford, Hempfield, Yough and Franklin Regional.
He replaces Bret Colbert, who was not retained after two seasons. GCC finished 2-5 last season and did not make the WPIAL Class A playoffs.
Connellsville went 6-31 in his time there playing in a tough Class 5A Big East Conference.
He coached wide receivers and defensive backs, and later served as offensive coordinator, at Yough (2010-15).
In 2016, he was the quarterbacks coach at Franklin Regional under longtime coach Greg Botta.
Thomas is a sixth-grade teacher at Yough. He and his wife, Kerri, a first-grade teacher at Penn-Trafford, own Early Foundations, inc., a preschool and day care center on the outskirts of Harrison City.
They have three boys, Landon, Jaxon and Nolan.
