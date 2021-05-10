Greensburg Central Catholic to play three-and-a-half section games in two days

Monday, May 10, 2021 | 10:45 PM

Get used to seeing WPIAL softball teams squeeze in their remaining regular season games this week.

The WPIAL will release playoff pairings early Thursday evening so teams are trying to complete their schedules.

As a result, Greensburg Central Catholic has a busy Wednesday planned.

The Centurions (7-3, 4-2 Section 2-A) will essentially play two-and-a-half games in one day at Cal U’s Lilley Field.

They will finish a suspended game against Mapletown at 2 p.m. — GCC is leading, 4-0, in the top of the fourth. Then, around 3 p.m., GCC will take on Mapletown again, before closing out the day against West Greene around 5.

“Hope the lights work,” GCC coach Mike Gaffney said. “It’s crazy, like an AAU weekend.”

Gaffney said his team will be ready, even after playing another section game Tuesday at Jefferson-Morgan.

“A lot of these girls play travel so this is nothing new to them,” he said. “Also the fact that they have a chance to grab a share of our section and a good seed in the playoffs. They know what’s at stake. No pressure, just go out and play as a team and let the chips fall where they may.”

