Greensburg Central Catholic’s Carlo Denis named 2022 Tribune-Review Westmoreland Boys Soccer Player of the Year

By:

Saturday, December 3, 2022 | 4:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Carlo Denis (left) became Greensburg Central Catholic's all-time leading goal scorer this season.

When Greensburg Central Catholic needed a goal over the top, it knew whose number to call.

Carlo Denis combined speed and a knack for finding space in opposing defenses, giving the Centurions a scoring machine who caused matchup problems for back lines all over WPIAL Class A.

The senior forward led the WPIAL this season with 54 goals and became GCC’s all-time leading goal scorer with 145.

For his efforts, Denis is the Tribune-Review Westmoreland Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Franklin Regional senior Colton Hudson and sophomore Trevor Kovatch of Belle Vernon also were considered.

Denis and teammate Kyler Miller fronted a high-scoring offense. Miller had 35 goals, making the tandem the highest-scoring pair in the WPIAL.

Denis was named the WPIAL Class A Player of the Year as well as earning all-state and All-WPIAL honors.

“I think that we had a great run with no losses in our section this year, and that’s something to be really proud of,” Denis said. “Coach Rob (Fabean) was able to create formations that allowed all of us to get our foot on the ball, adding to the success of our team. We really played great soccer together and worked hard. There was an obvious trust between all of us on and off the field.”

Denis added 16 assists for GCC (15-3), which was upset by Charleroi in the WPIAL quarterfinals.

“That was such a tough loss, probably the biggest disappointment of my high school career,” Denis said. “It ranks up there next to our loss in the state finals.”

Fabean was impressed with the way Denis played against bigger defenders.

“He creates a lot of chances by the way he uses his body and speed,” Fabean said. “He’s able to score from both feet, which makes him even more dangerous around the goal.”

Denis is a Grove City commit. He believes his game is ready for NCAA Division III competition in the Presidents Athletic Conference.

“I have really grown as a player and truly appreciate being a part of something really special,” Denis said. “Coach Rob was a great leader and gave me a lot of advice and direction. Our class did some amazing things in the four years that we played on the team.

“Of course I was super excited that I had the opportunity to score so many goals this year, but I couldn’t have done it without the selfless play and help of my fellow teammates for sure.”

First team

Owen Christopher, Jr., D, Norwin

All-WPIAL selection and movable piece in the lineup, he had four goals and five assists for Class 4A playoff team.

Jake Gretz, Sr., MF, Greensburg Central Catholic

One of several scoring threats, the All-WPIAL pick delivered 18 goals and 24 assists for WPIAL Class A top seed.

Colton Hudson, Sr., MF, Franklin Regional

An all-state and All-WPIAL player, he finished with 13 goals and eight assists for a Class 3A playoff team.

Jake Kimmich, Sr., D, Franklin Regional

Key back line leader for the Panthers, Grove City commit made All-WPIAL and helped team post eight shutouts in tough 3A class.

Nathaniel Kikel, Sr., F, Belle Vernon

Emerged as a scoring threat for the 2A Leopards, putting in 11 goals and dealing six assists while earning all-section honors.

Trevor Kovatch, So., F, Belle Vernon

An All-WPIAL pick and one of the top scorers in Class 2A, he finished the season with a team-leading 28 goals and 15 assists.

Kyler Miller, Sr., F, Greensburg Central Catholic

One of top goal scorers and point-getters in the WPIAL, he tallied 35 goals and 31 assists and made the All-WPIAL list.

Joe Obeldobel, Sr., MF, Yough

A centerpiece player in the Cougars’ attack, he finished with 58 career goals and earned All-WPIAL honors.

Luke Rivardo, Sr., MF, Mt. Pleasant

An All-WPIAL selection for a playoff team, he led the Vikings with 15 goals and 10 assists.

Logan Swartz, Sr., MF, Penn-Trafford

A Class 3A all-section player and key attacker and distributor for the Warriors, he had 10 goals and 11 assists.

Jordan Taylor, Jr., F, Jeannette

Received All-WPIAL accolades after netting 34 goals for the Jayhawks and stretching his career total to 105.

Second team

Roman Agostini, So., F, Latrobe

Zander Aird, Jr., MF, Yough

Daishaun Alexander, Sr., F, Greensburg Salem

Sam Dawson, Sr., D, Franklin Regional

Ben Duong, Sr., MF, Greensburg Central Catholic

Austin Emery, Jr., MF, Jeannette

Daniel Maddock, So., D, Norwin

Aryan Selokar, Jr., GK, Franklin Regional

Jackson Sirianni, Sr., MF, Norwin

Cooper Sisson, Sr., GK, Penn-Trafford

Jackson Vacanti, So., MF, Greensburg Central Catholic

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Greensburg Salem, Jeannette, Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Yough