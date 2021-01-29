Greensburg Central Catholic’s Metrosky earns walk-on offer from Pitt

Friday, January 29, 2021 | 4:51 PM

Courtesy of Bret Colbert Greensburg Central Catholic’s Matt Metrosky is a senior lineman.

Matt Metrosky had a few NCAA Division II options on his plate when he picked up a surprise offer from a familiar Division I program Thursday. It had him saying, “H2P,” with emphasis.

The senior lineman from Greensburg Central Catholic suddenly has a chance to be a preferred walk-on with the Pitt football team.

Already a well-educated Pitt fan, “Hail to Pitt” could have greater meaning soon for the talented center, guard and long snapper.

Could he be the next Jimmy Morrissey? — the walk-on turned starting center at Pitt out of Huntingdon Valley who earned the Burlsworth Trophy as college football’s top walk-on.

“It’s been crazy,” Metrosky said of the recruiting process. “I’ve been talking to (Pitt offensive line coach Dave Borbely) since the summer and we’ve been able to stay in touch through it all.”

Metrosky is a transfer from Greensburg Salem.

Sr. Spotlight: #78 Matt Metrosky @MattMetrosky Matt came to us over the summer and instantly hit it off w/ his new teammates and staff. Athletic, intelligent & hard working, he's been a delight to work with since he joined us. He'll be an asset anywherehttps://t.co/nodXzsY3IU — GCC Football (@GCCHSFootball) October 26, 2020

Pitt also offered a PWO recently to Belle Vernon senior Dane Anden.

The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Metrosky has offers from Wheeling, West Virginia Wesleyan and Millersville.

He said he has been talking with a few other Division I programs but Pitt shot up his list when the Panthers came calling. He could make a decision as soon as this weekend.

