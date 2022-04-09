Greensburg Salem sprinter Cody Rubrecht looking to build off win

By:

Friday, April 8, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Greensburg Salem’s Cody Rubrecht wins the 100-meter dash followed by North Allegheny’s J.R. Burton, and Latrobe’s Adam Piper and Jacob Pittman during the Wildcat Invitaional Friday, April 8, 2022, at Memorial Stadium. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Greensburg Salem’s Donavin Waller wins the boys triple jump during the Wildcat Invitaional Friday, April 8, 2022, at Memorial Stadium in Latrobe. Previous Next

Greensburg Salem junior Cody Rubrecht hadn’t competed in track before this season.

Covid-19 prevented him from running his freshman season, and an ankle injury from football during his sophomore season sidelined him last year.

But Rubrecht, a standout wide receiver on the Golden Lions football team, is making up for lost time.

Rubrecht won the 100-meter dash Friday at the Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.

His winning time was 11.69 seconds, which helped him edge North Allegheny’s J.R. Burton (11.82) and DuBois’ Erich Benjamin (11.86).

“I came in here seeded sixth, and I didn’t know if I could win,” Rubrecht said. “But when I finished second to Burton in the preliminaries, I knew I couldn’t let him beat me. I got fired up and went all out.”

Later, Rubrecht placed third in the 200 dash.

Rubrecht’s teammate, Donavin Waller was a double winner.

He rallied to win the triple jump with a leap of 41 feet, 8 inches, edging North Allegheny’s Rohan Gupta’s jump of 41-5 ½. Waller was third after the preliminaries with a leap of 40-4.

Later, he won the long jump with a leap of 21-1 ¾.

Latrobe senior Brennan Campbell captured his second consecutive 110-meter hurdles title. He ran a 15.52. Shaler’s Jack Keenan was second with a 16.22.

Campbell was a double winner as he captured the 300 hurdles.

Hempfield’s John Paul Gera won the discus with a throw of 145-3, edging Yough’s Nick Gunther, who threw 141-1, while the Spartans’ Noah Ser won the high jump, clearing 5-10. He had fewer misses than North Allegheny’s Owen Curran, who also cleared 5-10.

Another Hempfield winner was senior Daniel Sierek, who took the shot put with a toss of 49-10.

Norwin’s Aaron Schmook and Cody Scherle took one-two in the javelin. Schmook won with a throw of 170-3, and Scherle’s toss was 163-2.

Hempfield junior Liz Tapper turned in another solid performance in winning the shot put, discus and pole vault.

She tied her school record in the shot put with a throw of 46 feet, 11 ½ inches and set a meet record in the process.

She then won the pole vault with a leap of 11-6. She attempted to break her personal record of 12-2 by attempting to clear 12-3. Her winning discus throw was 128-6, which came after intermittent showers made the throwing circles slick.

Hempfield’s Katelyn Ross splashed her way to the javelin title with a throw of 106-8.

Norwin’s Nataiah Robertson-Dutrieuille won the long jump of 17-2 ¾, while teammate Layla Robertson win the 300 hurdles.

Franklin Regional’s Sierra Todero leaped to a win in the triple jump (34-3).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .