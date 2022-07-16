Greensburg Salem’s Zahorchak resigns as boys basketball coach

Saturday, July 16, 2022 | 1:31 PM

Tribune-Review Coach Mark Zahorchak, during basketball practice at Greensburg Salem High School, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

Greensburg Salem will fall into line with similar-sized schools in boys basketball again next winter but the team will play in Class 4A without Mark Zahorchak.

The Golden Lions’ head coach resigned after four seasons, the last two when Greensburg Salem played up in Class 6A to reduce travel and play more local teams.

“I just have some circumstances that need my full attention,” Zahorchak said. “I wouldn’t ever want to do the job halfway. I’ll always be these kids’ biggest fan.”

Zahorchak finished with a 17-62 record and coached one playoff game, in 2020 when the WPIAL had an open tournament.

The Golden Lions, who went 3-19 last season (0-10 in Section 3-6A), struggled to adapt to 6A, but Zahorchak stands behind the move.

Highlights of his short tenure include beating Hempfield in his first game, he said, and defeating Laurel Highlands a few weeks before the Mustangs won the WPIAL Class 5A title in 2019-20.

“But more than any specific games, just coaching a bunch of great kids who played and practiced hard no matter the situation,” Zahorchak said.

