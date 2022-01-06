Greg Perry resigns as Keystone Oaks football coach citing pay for assistants

By:

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Keystone Oaks head coach Greg Perry during work outs Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Dormont Memorial Stadium.

Greg Perry resigned as football coach at his alma mater Keystone Oaks, citing a union contract decision that reduced money available for his assistant coaches.

Perry went 45-34 in eight seasons.

“I quit because in the spring, the school board and the (Keystone Oaks Education Association) decided on a contract that was very detrimental to athletics,” said Perry, who resigned Wednesday. “That’s something that I don’t believe in. I believe that athletics is an integral part of high school development for kids.”

The collective bargaining agreement approved last year included a “Five Star System” for determining pay for coaches. Perry said the policy reduced the pool of money available for football next fall and would have forced him to eliminate spots or replace assistants already on his staff.

“Technically, I lost close to two positions,” Perry said. “Or, you have to get rid of people already on your staff and then bring someone else in (for less money).

“That’s not something you do.”

Keystone Oaks superintendent William Stropkaj didn’t immediately return an email sent Wednesday night seeking comment.

The football team reached the playoffs four times in Perry’s eight seasons and twice reached the WPIAL semifinals. The Eagles went 6-6 this past season and made the quarterfinals.

The 1979 Keystone Oaks graduate returned to his alma mater in 2014 after two decades at Seton LaSalle, which is directly across the street from KO. Perry went 73-24 in nine seasons as Seton LaSalle’s head coach.

“It’s tough leaving my alma mater,” he said. “I went to school there. My kids went to school there. My mother sent eight kids through there.”

The team went 4-14 combined in the two years before Perry took over the program. Yet, the Eagles had only one losing season under Perry, his first at KO.

They reached the WPIAL semifinals in 2016 and ‘20.

“I believe we did well, so that’s something that I’m proud of,” Perry said. “I went back and got them on the right track again.”

He said he plans to coach somewhere next fall but predicted it will feel strange driving in a new direction.

“For 28 years, I drove down McNeilly Road,” he said. “For 20 years, I made a left. The last eight years, I made a right.”

Perry said the union contract affected money available for assistant coaches in all sports, not just football.

“They have that right,” he said. “I understand that. But there are also some things that you’ve got to stand up for, too.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Keystone Oaks