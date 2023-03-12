Gritty New Castle stops Erie in PIAA 1st-round battle

Saturday, March 11, 2023 | 9:07 PM

New Castle leaned on past state playoff successes and a tough defense to eliminate District 10 champion Erie, 60-50, in a PIAA Class 6A first-round battle Saturday afternoon at the Ne-Ca High Fieldhouse.

One year after reaching the Class 5A state championship game, the Red Hurricane and their four starting seniors took control of a tight game in the second half, holding the Royals to only four points in the third quarter and 18 points in the half.

“Experience and expectations matter,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “I think regardless of the circumstance, they expect to end up there. Whether we will or won’t, I don’t know. I just know whatever there is to give, whatever they have in the tank, they will give.”

The first half was a rock-‘em, sock-‘em robots type start with both teams delivering on both sides of the floor, turning defense into quick offense.

Both teams shot 14 of 26 from the field in the opening two quarters that saw four ties and eight lead changes.

New Castle gave its home fans a lot to cheer about in the final seconds of the first half.

With Erie leading by two points and holding the ball for one shot, Red Hurricane senior Jonathan Anderson stole the ball at midcourt with six seconds left, drove in and scored, then senior Isaiah Boice stole the inbounds pass and fed it to senior Nick Wallace, who quickly shuffled to Anderson, who hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a five-point swing.

“It was enormous,” Blundo said. “That’s not anything I teach. They saw an opportunity in a half-court set while they were holding it because they cornered themselves in a trap. That’s instincts and guys playing basketball. Get a steal, get a finish, get another steal, get an open 3 and it put us in a way better position going into the half.”

Blundo felt that sequence also may have played a part in New Castle’s shutdown defense in the third quarter.

“We outscored them 9-4 and that was the difference in the game,” he said. “I’m not sure if Erie, at the end of the half, may have bled some of their energy after how we ended the first half. They came out and we were really amped to defend and to defend well.”

Another key to success for the Red Hurricane was their work on the glass.

Facing a taller Royals team that had three starters at 6-foot-4 or taller and having only one starter over 6-foot in senior Da’Juan Young (6-2), the ‘Canes held their own on the glass, allowing only four offensive rebounds to Erie.

“We did, except for the last couple minutes they got a couple of extra ones,” Blundo said. “We got five guys on the floor that played a majority of the night and as hard as we play, I respect my guys for the fight they put up because we’re tiny. Our average height and weight is 5-11, 165 and they’re out there fighting in 6A. I really respect my guys.”

For the game, New Castle shot 50% from the field with 24 of 48 shooting.

Boice led all scorers with 19 points, Anderson scored 18 points, Young had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and sophomore Ralphie Blundo added 10 points.

One Red Hurricane player who was not in double-digit scoring but was a big part of the defensive performance was senior Nick Wallace.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever coached a player that impacts winning quite like Nick Wallace,” Blundo said. “That’s the best way I can put it. He’s got a nose for the basketball. He plays with great energy, tough kid who makes big shots too.”

Erie (16-10) was led by junior Jaheim Mims off the bench with 13 points. Senior Jay Smith scored 11 points and junior Adrien Tate had 10.

WPIAL runner-up New Castle (23-3) advances to the PIAA second round to battle the fourth seed out of District 1, Downingtown West (20-7), on Wednesday.

“I think the big thing when you have a group of seniors like this is we know for sure we get to spend four more days together,” Blundo said.

