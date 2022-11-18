Guard play could provide spark for Greensburg Central Catholic girls basketball team

Thursday, November 17, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Mya Morgan drives to the basket against Winchester Thurston on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Carbon.

A move to a new section is just logistics to Greensburg Central Catholic.

The new digs come with no guarantees and don’t mean another perfect record in section games like last season.

And it surely does not ensure a 23rd straight WPIAL playoff berth. That still has to be earned, too.

“You still have to show up and do it,” Centurions coach Chris Skatell said. “I’ve never had that mindset that you just come in (and win). Do we have big goals? Sure. Everyone does. But let’s get the first one first.”

GCC won’t be the tallest team in Section 3 — maybe not in Class 2A, either — but the team should have some of the best guard play.

Senior Mya Morgan returns after averaging 14 points and leading the team in 3-pointers. A guard who is receiving strong Division II interest, Morgan will get help from a talented freshman in Erica Gribble.

Gribble already has two Division I offers, from St. Joseph’s and Buffalo, and has interest from Villanova and Navy.

Morgan, though, is the only returning starter.

“We’re looking forward to seeing (the backcourt) work together,” Skatell said. “Mya brings a lot of experience, and we need her to be a leader. Erica is going to be really good. She is a complete player. She plays without fear.”

A team with eight seniors last year, including standout forward Bailey Kuhns, will be much younger.

Norwin transfer Avery Davis is another player to watch in the backcourt, while junior guard Cara Dupilka has the second-most minutes played behind Moore.

Senior forward Candace Peters also returns, as does senior guard Kaylin Reusser.

Sophomore Erica Rodriguez should help around the rim, along with Abby Dlugos, one of three freshmen who should log minutes.

The other ninth-graders are Emerson LaCarte and Alaina Stawovy.

Sophomore Sara Hudock also is looking to find a role in the rotation.

With Morgan and Gribble, the Centurions boast a threatening 3-point presence. But don’t look for run-and-gun to carry the day.

“If you shoot 35 percent from three, you have to be able to rebound and get those second-chance points,” Skatell said. “We still need to be able to get to the rim and finish. We can’t always run to the corner on a break.”

Skatell said the team, which was mostly intact with players fans will see this season, played more than 40 games over the summer.

“I actually gave them eight or nine days off (recently) because we had gone so hard,” Skatell said. “They played a lot of basketball in the summer and fall. That’s when you grow as a team.”

GCC, which opens Dec. 2 against Ringgold at the Greensburg Salem Tournament, plays a tough nonsection schedule with games against Neshannock and Seton LaSalle — the team it lost to in the WPIAL quarterfinals last year — and the Elizabeth Forward tournament.

Greensburg Central Catholic girls at a glance

Coach: Chris Skatell

Last year’s record: 18-5 (10-0 Section 4-2A)

Returning starters: Mya Morgan (Jr., G)

Top newcomers: Abby Dlugos (Fr., F), Cara Dupilka (Jr., G), Erica Gribble (Fr., G), Cadence Peters (Sr., F), Kaylin Reusser (Sr., G)

