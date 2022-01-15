Guido: Second half of basketball season in A-K Valley has some must-watch games

Saturday, January 15, 2022 | 3:46 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kalleigh Nerone and the Highlands girls is scheduled to Deer Lakes on Feb. 10.

The high school basketball season will reach the halfway mark over the next several days, so it’s time to take a look at some of the area’s biggest games in the second half.

We don’t know how much covid will play havoc with the reminder of the regular season, but here are eight games that need to be put on your must-see list:

BOYS

Jan. 28: Imani Christian at Leechburg. The Saints come marching in to Lewis Hicks Gym with 6-foot-10 freshman Alier Maluk, a native of South Sudan. Maluk blocked 10 Blue Devils shots in the 64-44 win on Jan. 4. Leechburg is hoping to see what it can do against Imani on a larger floor.

Jan. 31: Kiski Area at Gaeway. Monday night boys basketball is rare, but this one is a makeup game necessitated by a recent covid outbreak at Gateway. This will be the second time the two schools will be meeting in a four-day period. The Gators are seeking their 10th playoff berth in 11 seasons, and the Cavaliers hope to enhance their turnaround season.

Feb. 1: Deer Lakes at Burrell. This rivalry has become so heated that a West Deer policeman had to be stationed between the two rooting sections late in the Jan. 7 game. We don’t know if Lower Burrell’s Finest will have to spring into action here, but the Bucs ended a six-game losing streak against the Lancers in their recent 53-45 victory. Deer Lakes is shooting for a sixth consecutive playoff berth.

Feb. 8: Highlands at Mars. The Planets will try to deny the Golden Rams a school-record fifth straight section title after Friday’s 73-62 win. Mars is looking toward a 15th straight WPIAL playoff berth. The winner of this one likely gets a top-four playoff seed.

Feb. 11: Fox Chapel at Central Catholic. Visitors usually don’t fare too well in Alumni Hall, but the Foxes will try to be an exception. Fox Chapel is seeking its ninth playoff berth in the last 10 seasons and still hasn’t forgotten the loss to Central as a No. 2 seed two years ago, 42-34.

GIRLS

Jan. 27: Apollo-Ridge at Winchester-Thurston. The Bears have played only five games in the season up to this point. The Vikings are 9-2 with no seniors on the team. Coach Ray Bartha, with 553 career wins, is looking at a 25th WPIAL playoff berth under his leadership. No makeup game has been announced from the Jan. 3 postponement.

Feb. 10: Highlands at Deer Lakes. After winning eight of their first nine games, the Golden Rams slipped last week with losses to Freeport and Knoch. One more Highlands win equals last year’s total of nine. Meanwhile, Deer Lakes is seeking is 12th playoff berth in the last 13 seasons.

Feb. 10: Knoch at Freeport. Could the Knights be looking for their second consecutive undefeated section season? Knoch hopes to wrap-up a school-record fifth straight playoff berth by then while Freeport is searching for the school’s 24th playoff berth.