Guido: Weather made these games involving A-K Valley teams memorable

Saturday, November 12, 2022 | 7:12 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review file Burrell’s Jason Gregg picks up a New Brighton fumble and returns it 69 yards through the mud on Nov. 17, 1995, as the Bucs defeated the Lions in a Class 2A semifinal, 14-8.

Friday’s heavy rainfall was the wettest in WPIAL territory in some time.

While all games were played on artificial turf, it was still tough for a teams such as Armstrong that relies on pinpoint passing patterns.

Some wanted the WPIAL to delay the games until Saturday, but that wasn’t ideal, either.

Plus, teams overcoming foul weather is part of the folklore of high school football. That was especially true before the days of schools having artificial turf.

What’s your most memorable game when the weather was the story?

Here’s five to start you off:

• Burrell vs. New Brighton, Nov. 17, 1995: Dubbed the “Miracle in the Mud,” Burrell was a heavy underdog against the defending WPIAL champs at Baldwin’s Cibik Stadium. Several snow-and-thaw cycles during the week had an impact. Then a snow plow was stuck on the field trying to remove snow the day of the game. The Lions were running out the clock before Burrell’s Jason Gregg picked up a loose ball and raced 69 yards for a touchdown and a 14-8 upset. Nobody immediately knew who scored because the uniforms were so muddy.

After that, the WPIAL did whatever possible to play neutral-site games on artificial turf.

• Frazier at Riverview, Nov. 11, 1996: Want some lightning with your snow? The odd combination of snow and humidity caused lightning at Riverside Park. After a lightning delay, the Raiders went on to pound the Commodores, 56-21.

• Knoch at Derry Area, Nov. 11, 1983: Winter came early to the foot of Chestnut Ridge. The sleet and frozen field made it rough on offenses. After a 6-6 stalemate in regulation, Knoch put the game into kicker A.J. Pagano’s hands, and the WPIAL’s second-leading scorer came up with an overtime field goal.

• Springdale vs. Burgettstown at Kittanning, Nov. 9, 1973: With a wind chill of 17 degrees and wind gusts in the 30s coming off the Allegheny River, it made for a frozen field. The Dynamos managed a 22-12 victory despite treacherous footing.

• Burrell vs. Ellwood City at North Allegheny, Nov. 21, 1987: On a frozen field at Newman Stadium, the Bucs were in the running for a second straight WPIAL title. Burrell made a goal-line stand, but after regaining possession near the goal line, a fumble in the end zone resulted in the Wolverines going up 2-0 on a safety. It turned out to be the game’s only points.

Top scorers recognized

Leechburg High School will recognize their top career basketball scorers soon with gymnasium banners.

All 1,000-point scorers will be listed in the banners with the name, senior season and points total.

The school’s only 2,000-point scorer, Mikayla Lovelace, will be recognized with a companion banner.

Athletic director Andre Carter told the school board Wednesday night that he convened a committee of former coaches and administrators to research the scoring leaders.

The banners will be ready for Leechburg’s home opener Dec. 2