Hampton dispatches Franklin Regional boys soccer team in semis

Monday, November 1, 2021 | 10:07 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Zach Panza celebratse after scoring against Franklin Regional during their WPIAL Class 3A semifinal on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Gateway High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Jake Kimmich battles Hampton’s Luke Staggers for possession during their WPIAL Class 3A semifinal Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Gateway High School. Previous Next

Franklin Regional has experienced deep playoff runs in recent seasons, winning two WPIAL titles in three years.

But during the boys soccer team’s run of success, it had run into Hampton only one other time in the postseason.

The Talbots decided it was their time to steal some of the Panthers’ thunder in the Class 3A bracket when the teams met again Monday night in Monroeville.

Zach Panza delivered a penalty kick into the back of the net with 3 minutes, 38 seconds remaining to lift the second-seeded Talbots to a 1-0 win over No. 3 Franklin Regional in a semifinal game at Gateway’s Antimarino Stadium.

Hampton (18-1) drew a foul in the box, one of few mistakes by Franklin Regional but a critical one at that juncture, and the Talbots denied the Panthers (15-4) a fourth straight trip to the finals.

The Talbots will play No. 1 West Allegheny in the title match 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Highmark Stadium.

Hampton has allowed eight goals all season and has posted 13 shutouts. The Talbots’ last semifinal trip came in 2019.

The teams met in the 2018 quarterfinals at Norwin, with Franklin Regional winning 2-1.

Chances were limited in a scoreless first half, a product of sound defense and strong goalkeeping.

The Talbots’ Gabe Viszlay sent a 30-yard free kick high early.

Anthony DiFalco bent a free kick on frame, but Thomas Bradfield made the save with 1:50 left in the opening 40 minutes.

In the second half, Panthers goalie Aryan Selokar denied several Hampton attempts, including a rip by Zach Panza in the 53rd minute, then another from Liam Nichols. Panthers sophomore keeper Aryan Selokar made a couple diving, fingertip stops.

He had five saves in the loss.

Bradfield had four stops.

Colton Hudson reared back for a 30-yard blast with about 16 minutes remaining, but Bradfield stuffed him.

