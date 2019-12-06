Hampton’s Gillian Mulcahy finds perfect fit with Wanyesburg volleyball

Thursday, December 5, 2019 | 11:39 PM

Hampton athletics Hampton senior Gillian Mulcahy, pictured with her parents Lisa and Steve, will continue her volleyball career at Waynesburg.

Sometimes everything comes together perfectly.

That’s what happened when Hampton senior libero Gillian Mulcahy, who intends to pursue a career in the Federal Bureau of Investigation, wanted a volleyball program headed in the right direction.

That led her to Waynesburg. Although the Yellow Jackets endured a tough season under first-year coach Hayley Kirby at 4-23, Mulcahy feels the team is due to turn a corner.

“(Wanting to major in criminal justice) really narrowed schools down,” said Mulcahy, who carries a 4.0 GPA.

“They have a really good criminal justice program. It’s amazing. But they also have this new (volleyball) program where they want to create a winning culture. I just want a D-III school where I can win. That with the criminal justice major was a great fit for me.”

Other schools on her list were Cedar Crest, Wilkes, and Seton Hill. She traveled to showcases in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and even Indianapolis to attract interest from universities.

But they did not possess the renowned criminal justice program Waynesburg offers for someone interested in a career in Federal law enforcement — something she has been set on since her junior year. She has done multiple presentations on the FBI in her public speaking class and participated in an FBI Academy Youth Leadership Program initiative.

Mulcahy might have a head start on the physical aspects of such a job, with a background in athletics and martial arts. She was a third-degree black belt by middle school when parents Lisa and Steve encouraged her to try a team sport.

“My parents were pushing me to get into team sports because you learn about commitment and team bonding,” she said. “So they wanted me to try that in middle school. I really ended up loving it.”

As for her time with Hampton volleyball, being part of the first class in recent history to make the playoffs all four years was a memorable experience.

The 5-foot-5 Mulcahy moved from a middle/outside hitter role her freshman and sophomore years to becoming one of the better liberos in the WPIAL this season under new coach Mike Hansen.

“My freshman year, it wasn’t a winning program,” she said. “My senior class really put a lot of time and commitment in. I think this year we worked really hard and did a lot of team bonding. It was a very strong senior class.”

Likewise, Mulcahy is a seven-year veteran of the Pitt Elite Volleyball Club and spent three years with all-state hitter/blocker Anastasia Russ, now a freshman at Pitt.

“Definitely working with Anastasia, club and all of these really great players solidified that I really wanted to play in college.”

