Harrigan, trio of Norwin soccer teams heads for hall of fame

By:

Monday, July 10, 2023 | 6:06 PM

Norwin’s Sam Wexell (right) hugs Norwin’s Emily Harrigan (23) while celebrating their PIAA Class 4A semifinal win Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017. Three Knights soccer teams, and Harrigan individually, will be inducted into the Norwin hall of fame this year.

The 2023 Norwin Athletic Hall of Fame class reached into the recent past to reconnect with some girls soccer greatness.

The 2015, ’16, and ’17 girls soccer teams, and 2018 alum Emily Harrigan, a goal-scoring standout during that time, headline the list of inductees.

Norwin won WPIAL titles in 2015 and ’16 and was the runner-up in ’17 before breaking through for a PIAA championship in ’17, Harrigan’s senior season.

Harrigan, who went on to play at Rutgers and Pitt, had 93 goals and 61 assists and was a high school All-American.

Norwin had a record of 66-4-1 during that three-year run.

Other inductees who will be recognized Oct. 19 at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon include:

• Paul Bugajski — baseball (Class of 2006)

• Heath Coles — wrestling (Class of 2013)

• Les Harvath — coach and contributor (Class of 1965)

• Erika Haitz — track, soccer, basketball (Class of 2006)

• Maria Santilli — tennis (Class of 2018)

• 2015 WPIAL champion girls basketball team

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Norwin