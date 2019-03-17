Hempfield baseball field backstop damaged by wind

By: Paul Schofield

Saturday, March 16, 2019 | 9:27 PM

The Hempfield High School baseball field’s backstop suffered wind damage during a recent storm.

The wind uprooted a pole holding up the backstop and, according to athletic director Greg Meisner, repairs will begin Tuesday.

“It should be finished by Thursday,” Meisner said. “It should be ready for the start of the season.”

High school baseball teams can officially start playing games across the state on Friday.

Hempfield coach Tim Buzzard said the team hasn’t practiced on the field.

The team opens the season Friday in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The first home game is March 30 against Central Catholic.

