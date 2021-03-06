Hempfield bowlers come through in the clutch, claim regional team title

By:

Saturday, March 6, 2021 | 3:49 PM

Metro Creative

The Hempfield boys bowling team won a Western Regional championship Saturday at the North Versailles Bowling Center, avenging a loss from last month and saving some of its best bowling for last.

The Spartans defeated North Allegheny, 2-1, in the finals. Last month, North Allegheny defeated Hempfield in the semifinals en route to a WPIBL team championship.

In the best-of-three finals, Hempfield dropped the first game 193-164 and won the second 193-140. The Spartans defeated the Tigers, 212-193, in the decisive third game, recording their second-best Baker score of the day. They bowled a 233 in the first game of the qualifying round.

Hempfield defeated Central Catholic, 2-0, in the semifinals.

Qualifying consisted of three individual and six Baker games.

North Allegheny finished first in qualifying, led by Joey Lydon with a 663 series and a 253 game.

Hempfield qualified second. Ryan Schuck led the Spartans with a 620 series. Dominick Vallano was right behind with a 619 series, including a 278 game, the second-best score of the day. Levi Garris had a 601. Vincent Mincucci rolled a 576 with a 257 game. Ken Miller Jr. and Calvin Funnell rounded out the Hempfield lineup.

Freeport’s Mark Livingston, who won a regional title with a 299 game Friday, kept up his blistering pace Saturday, turning in the best individual scores of the day. He had a 774 series and 279 game.

Livingston was joined on the all-tournament team by Central Catholic’s Will Frazier (700), Meadville’s Delaney Whitehead (676) and Serra Catholic’s Cameron Munsie (676) and Andrew Massari (669).

Western Regional competition will continue in North Versailles next weekend with the girls individual event Friday and the girls team event Saturday. The state tournament is set for March 19-20.