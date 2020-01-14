Hempfield heavyweight Isaiah Vance making quick work of foes

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 | 6:29 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Isaiah Vance squares off in neutral against Cole Deery of Malvern Prep in the 285-pound final at the Powerade Wrestling tournament Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Canon-McMillan High School.

Hempfield Area junior heavyweight Isaiah Vance didn’t break a record, at least nationally, when he recorded a five-second pin against Woodland Hills heavyweight Michael Ewart last week.

He is believed to have broken the Hempfield record of seven seconds, however, which was set by former coach Vince DeAugustine in 1995 against Norwin.

According to the National Federation of State High School Association’s record book, there are six wrestlers with three-second falls.

Vance doesn’t waste a lot of time on the mat. He also had a seven-second pin against Yough, two 13-second pins at the Mountain Ridge tournament and 12- and 10-second pins at the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association tournament.

Century club

Greensburg Salem senior Ian Ewing and Mt. Pleasant senior Damien George recently joined the 100-win club.

Ewing’s 100th win came in a dual meet at Latrobe. George’s came during the WCCA tournament.

The others to join the club this season include Frazier’s Thayne Lawrence, Burrell’s Ian Oswalt, Ellwood City’s Austin Walley, North Allegheny’s Freddie Junko, Latrobe’s Gabe Willochell, Seneca Valley’s Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Pine-Richland’s Nathan Lukez, Burgettstown’s Riley Kemper, Seneca Valley’s Drew Vlasnik, West Allegheny’s Jordan Watters, Carlynton’s Ed Huehn and Ambridge’s Daniel Yetsick.

Around the WPIAL

• No. 1 Waynesburg traveled to Fairmont, W.Va. and captured the Winner’s Choice tournament. There were 50 teams in the event, and the Raiders’ champions were Mac Church (106), Cole Homet (132) and Wyatt Henson (138). Placing second were Colton Stoneking (145), Luca Augustine (160) and Noah Tustin (195).

• No. 2 Seneca Valley was in Greenville competing in the Reynolds Duals. The Raiders went 2-1, losing to Class AA No. 1 Reynolds.

• No. 3 Canon-McMillan traveled to the Virginia Duals and finished fourth. The Big Macs fell to Erie Prep and Nazareth.

• The Allegheny County Wrestling Tournament will take place Friday and Saturday at Fox Chapel. Action begins at 10 a.m. on Friday.

• Burrell is headed to Brookville to compete in the Brookville Duals along with Chestnut Ridge and Reynolds.

• Hempfield, Connellsville and Frazier are heading east to compete in the Escape the Rock tournament Saturday and Sunday at Council Rock South.

